Wichita Eagle
Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout
Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts: tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Vita Vea Practices, But Will He Play in Cleveland?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rode a two-game winning streak into their bye week after a late comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams and an overseas victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Most thought the Bucs were finding their grove, and outside of running back Leonard Fournette who suffered a hip...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: James Houston Arrives
James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday. Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing...
Wichita Eagle
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Chiefs Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams head east to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to take on one of the best teams in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams are 3-7 and on a four-game losing streak. That's the worst start ever by a defending Super Bowl champion, and things are only getting worse for coach Sean McVay.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans, Coach Zac Taylor Says
View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion. Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction
The Chargers were victims of letting games slip through their hands late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Now at 5-5, needing to go on a run in pursuit of a playoff push with seven regular-season games remaining, there's not much room for error moving forward. Running back...
Wichita Eagle
Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense
The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Dishes on Injured Hip, Matchup With Jaguars
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback deemed himself ready to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars after dealing with an injured hip this week. Jackson talked about the injury, the state of the Ravens, and the Jaguars after Friday's practice. Here's what Jackson has to say:. On how...
Wichita Eagle
‘No bad days’: How Chiefs’ Justin Watson was driven and shaped by older brother Tommy
At a Chuck E. Cheese when he was about 7 years old, Justin Watson redeemed tickets for a football. No wonder his father, Doug, was puzzled when he saw Justin instead holding a tiara a few moments later. Turned out he overcame his shyness to ask for a trade since he thought his little sister, Abby, would want the tiara.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Part 2
Since we had some extra questions come in for this week that I don't want to let slide until next week, I'm doing a second part to the mailbag. (From Jeffrey S.) I understand coach Daball wants to win every game. However, putting our best cornerback Adoree Jackson back to return kicks was just the dumbest thing imaginable. I don’t blame the coach, he needs to have the team's short-term interests.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?
The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries. But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet... Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Darius Slay’s Mount Rushmore Missing One Item
PHILADELPHIA – There’s one thing missing from Darius Slay’s collection of souvenirs during his 10 years in the NFL. He has what he calls a “pick-ball” from Tom Brady and another from Drew Brees. To complete the trifecta, he wants one from Aaron Rodgers. “He’s...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
Wichita Eagle
Derek Carr on Playing Up-Tempo: ‘I’ve Always Enjoyed It’
The Las Vegas Raiders thrived playing up-tempo at the end of regulation and in overtime in their thrilling Week 11 win against the Denver Broncos. The hurry-up offense was a rare sight under first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, but a tactic that quarterback Derek Carr would love to see down the road.
Wichita Eagle
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Luter Jr., Cornerback, South Alabama Jaguars
Wichita Eagle
‘Intimidators’ Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson Couldn’t Break Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA – You might think Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner would have broken the holiday. There were just two eight-pound turkeys on their table, shared by Dickerson’s fiancé Brooke, at the Dickerson home on Thursday. There was plenty of other stuff,...
Shane Beamer Corrects Jesse Palmer’s Pre-Game Statement
After South Carolina’s huge win over Clemson on Saturday, the Gamecocks’ coach sounded off on statements the ESPN analyst made before the game.
Wichita Eagle
Lane Kiffin Confirms He Told Team He Won’t Take Auburn Job
After a week of rumors linking Lane Kiffin to the Auburn coaching vacancy, the Ole Miss head coach is staying in Oxford. Kiffin told ESPN’s Chris Low that he is signing an extension with the Rebels. According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, Kiffin was one of the finalists in Auburn’s...
