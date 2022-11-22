ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout

Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts: tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Luter Jr., Cornerback, South Alabama Jaguars

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. ‘No bad days’: How Chiefs’ Justin Watson was driven and shaped by older brother Tommy. If his brother Tommy had his fortune, Justin Watson knows, he “would run until he passed out. Until...
MOBILE, AL
Wichita Eagle

Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason

View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Active Roster, Make 2 Other Moves

What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo. On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time. Rhule was fired just...
LINCOLN, NE
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: James Houston Arrives

James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday. Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings

Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Part 2

Since we had some extra questions come in for this week that I don't want to let slide until next week, I'm doing a second part to the mailbag. (From Jeffrey S.) I understand coach Daball wants to win every game. However, putting our best cornerback Adoree Jackson back to return kicks was just the dumbest thing imaginable. I don’t blame the coach, he needs to have the team's short-term interests.
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense

The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction

The Chargers were victims of letting games slip through their hands late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Now at 5-5, needing to go on a run in pursuit of a playoff push with seven regular-season games remaining, there's not much room for error moving forward. Running back...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lamar Jackson Dishes on Injured Hip, Matchup With Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback deemed himself ready to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars after dealing with an injured hip this week. Jackson talked about the injury, the state of the Ravens, and the Jaguars after Friday's practice. Here's what Jackson has to say:. On how...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets

The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday in a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in different directions on the field. The Seahawks sit at 6-4, tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. Seattle has won four of its last five and five of its last seven. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy