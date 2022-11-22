Read full article on original website
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Driving Electric Cars Produces Little Carbon. Making the Batteries Produces a Lot.
Electric cars sales are up 66 percent this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" and, "There's no turning back." To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have moved to ban...
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric car owners to pay road tax from 2025, Jeremy Hunt announces
Motoring experts say chancellor’s decision to apply the tax could slow transition to EVs
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
I've driven all 3 electric pickup trucks on the market — here's why I'd buy the Rivian R1T over the F-150 Lightning or Hummer EV
With three electric pickups on sale in the US, is it about time to trade in your gas truck for something a bit cleaner?
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
governing.com
The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories
Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Must Pay Damages After Calling Model X "Suicide Toy"
Tesla has been under loads of scrutiny in China for some time now. However, it seems a majority of it stems from made-up stories attempting to bring the company down or get a leg up for rivals. Tesla's legal team in China continues to go to bat against such misinformation campaigns, and it has added yet another victory to its growing list.
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
teslarati.com
Tesla supplier sheds light on graphite supply challenge for EV battery manufacturers [Editorial]
Graphite is an essential part of a lithium-ion battery. There are many challenges that EV battery manufacturers might face in the graphite market as electric vehicle demand continues to rise. Graphite is often an overlooked essential mineral when people think of EV batteries. However, it is a crucial component in...
The Verge
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta is now available to everyone in North America
Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” Beta, which has been gradually rolling out over the past couple of years, is now available to anyone who’s paid for the feature in North America, CEO Elon Musk has announced. “Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen,” Musk tweeted, “assuming you have bought this option.”
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
