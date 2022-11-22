The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday in a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in different directions on the field. The Seahawks sit at 6-4, tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. Seattle has won four of its last five and five of its last seven. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO