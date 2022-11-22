Read full article on original website
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son
Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
Steelers assistant makes dumbfounding comment ahead of matchup with Colts
If the Pittsburgh Steelers bring offensive coordinator Matt Canada back in 2023, the fan base might take next season off. Alright, that’s a bit extreme — die-hard fans will ride or die with the Steelers no matter what. But there will certainly be a lot of angry fans if Canada is back next season.
Mike Tomlin pleads the 5th when asked about Jeff Saturday hire
Jeff Saturday has been at the center of controversy ever since his interim hire by the Indianapolis Colts. The most notable criticism so far has been from none other than former super bowl champion and Pittsburgh Steeler head coach, Bill Cowher.
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Part 2
Since we had some extra questions come in for this week that I don't want to let slide until next week, I'm doing a second part to the mailbag. (From Jeffrey S.) I understand coach Daball wants to win every game. However, putting our best cornerback Adoree Jackson back to return kicks was just the dumbest thing imaginable. I don’t blame the coach, he needs to have the team's short-term interests.
Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday in a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in different directions on the field. The Seahawks sit at 6-4, tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. Seattle has won four of its last five and five of its last seven. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.
Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day
When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team. That's right, the...
Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time. Rhule was fired just...
Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
