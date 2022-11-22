ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DJI Mavic 3M unveiled with multispectral sensors and five cameras

DJI has announced the Mavic 3M, the third commercial drone within the Mavic 3 series after the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T. The Mavic 3M follows the Mavic 3 Classic, which only launched a few weeks ago. Incidentally, DJI is preparing to release the Mini 3 too, covered separately. While the Mavic 3 Classic and Mini 3 are stripped-back versions of existing drones, the Mavic 3M contains more cameras and advanced features than the Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine.
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge

The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor

It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
Everybody promised to disrupt the smartphone — and the smartphone outlasted them all

Everywhere you turned over the last few years, someone was promising The Next Big Thing After Smartphones. Yes, they’d say, the iPhone is the most ubiquitous product in the history of consumer electronics and the smartphone reprogrammed the world in utterly unparalleled ways. But have you seen this voice assistant that makes Morgan Freeman give you driving directions, or these humongous goggles that let you play ping-pong with someone across the globe? This is the future.
Keychron’s new keyboard pairs a low-profile design with premium construction

People like to make fun of the sheer number of keyboards that Keychron releases, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It’s just put on open sale the first entry in a whole new lineup, the $109 Keychron S1, which combines the low-profile laptop-style form factor of K-series boards like the $84 Keychron K3 with the more premium build quality of a Q-series keyboard like the $170.10 Keychron Q1.
Surprise: DJI releases O3 Air Unit FPV transmitter before leaker estimates

Global camera drone and tech giant DJI appears to have turned the tables somewhat on the most reliable leakers of its products by releasing its new O3 Air Unit for transmitting video from FPV flights today – a full 24 hours before the earliest prediction had expected. As detailed...
DJI Avata drone adds support to use goggles with O3 Air Unit

DJI is rolling out a new firmware package for Avata, the most exciting and fun drone the company has released this year. Among other things, this firmware update adds support for Avata’s goggles to be used with the newly launched DJI O3 Air Unit. The O3 Air Unit is...
All about DJI’s new Mavic 3M multispectral imaging drone

After Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Enterprise, and Mavic 3 Classic, a new member has been added to the DJI Mavic drone family: the Mavic 3 Multispectral, aka Mavic 3M. As the name suggests, this version of the Mavic 3 is equipped with a multispectral imaging system. Read on for more details about the latest DJI drone.
Best Black Friday Thunderbolt dock deals, save up to $100!

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — EveryMac owner needs more ports. The latest Black Friday deals include a slew of Thunderbolt docks on steep sale to suit everyone from light to heavy users. It's Black Friday weekend, devices are on...
A very smart Vergecast Thanksgiving

Twice a week, The Verge publishes The Vergecast, our flagship podcast about technology and emotions. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.

