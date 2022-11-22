ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

PHOTOS: OSU newborns are ready to ‘Beat Michigan’

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcIK9_0jJppbJu00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Newborns at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are ready for the big game this Saturday.

In preparation for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines match set to kick off at noon at Ohio Stadium, newborns at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are wrapped in Beat Michigan swaddles.

You can see the photos provided by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center here:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihjKI_0jJppbJu00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihjKI_0jJppbJu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heitk_0jJppbJu00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heitk_0jJppbJu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pfK7_0jJppbJu00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pfK7_0jJppbJu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUKxR_0jJppbJu00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUKxR_0jJppbJu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMz1W_0jJppbJu00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMz1W_0jJppbJu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jM8j_0jJppbJu00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jM8j_0jJppbJu00
Who are the possible Big Ten title game opponents if Ohio State beats Michigan?

