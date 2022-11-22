Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods to Host Professional Santa Photo Experience Presented by Chelsea Groton Bank
Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods will host a professional photo experience with the man in red this holiday season. Presented by Chelsea Groton Bank, Photos with Santa will be at the center every Saturday, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from noon – 3 p.m. Guests will purchase professional photos, provided by Simply You Photography to meet Santa, enjoy entertainment from local school group carolers and shop the center’s great deals!
Photo package includes Two 4x6 prints for $20, and each additional print is $12. Guests can reserve their spot online ahead of time here. Walk-up appointments are available as space and time allows.
WHAT: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Santa Photo Experience
Attendees will purchase professional Santa photos to visit with Santa, listen to carolers and more
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17
Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods
455 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket, CT 48855
HOW: To schedule an appointment, click here.
For more information on this event and others this holiday season, visit tangeroutlets.com/Foxwoods or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
Comments / 0