ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods to Host Professional Santa Photo Experience Presented by Chelsea Groton Bank

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H56wa_0jJppTCy00
Tanger Outlets Foxwoods offers photos with Santa!Photo byTanger Outlets Foxwoods

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods will host a professional photo experience with the man in red this holiday season. Presented by Chelsea Groton Bank, Photos with Santa will be at the center every Saturday, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from noon – 3 p.m. Guests will purchase professional photos, provided by Simply You Photography to meet Santa, enjoy entertainment from local school group carolers and shop the center’s great deals!

Photo package includes Two 4x6 prints for $20, and each additional print is $12. Guests can reserve their spot online ahead of time here. Walk-up appointments are available as space and time allows.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Santa Photo Experience
Attendees will purchase professional Santa photos to visit with Santa, listen to carolers and more  

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17
Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods
455 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket, CT 48855

HOW: To schedule an appointment, click here.

For more information on this event and others this holiday season, visit tangeroutlets.com/Foxwoods or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids to Host Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa, Nov. 18

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids will kick off the holiday season with its Annual Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, including roaming carolers. Families are encouraged to snap a photo with Santa during the event. Hot cocoa will be available for guests to enjoy. The event begins with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Riverhead Partners with The Lumistella Company to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Riverhead is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Riverhead The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Atlanta News

New Selfie Museum Offers Picturesque Opportunities at Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods continues to expand its entertainment options with the opening of The Gallery: Selfie Museum at the shopping center. The Gallery: Selfie Museum offers shoppers a one-hour interactive photo op experience with more than 20 rooms featuring unique themes from colorful Barbie backdrops to chic Paris settings. Guests will walk away with plenty of Instagram- and TikTok-ready photos and videos to share. The 3,875-square-foot pictorial space is now open in suite 640, between Sunglass Hut and Clarks.
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Under Armour, Francesca’s and Old Navy – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to host Annual Santa Arrival Event on Nov. 11

Town Center at Cobb is welcoming Santa Claus to the mall Friday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., with an evening full of giveaways, balloon artists, activity tables and holiday entertainment. The event will culminate as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in a sleigh pulled by real reindeer during the parade. Families can also experience the magical snowfall outside the Food Court mall entrance and snap photos with Santa at his home in Center Court until 9 p.m. The first 200 guests to visit Santa will receive a special gift! Guests are encouraged to donate toys, socks, blankets, puzzles and games for the MUST Ministries Toy Shop that serves families across the Cobb and Cherokee Counties.
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Hosts Holiday Craft Market, Nov. 12

Tanger Outlets Lancaster invites the community to shop local at the Holiday Craft Market, sponsored by MJ SQUAD. The market will feature a variety of homemade items from local artisans, crafters and other small businesses—along with live music, local food trucks and a visit from Santa and Elsa. Kids will also be entertained at the magic show, taking place from 1 – 3 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
Atlanta News

Broadway in Atlanta offers discounted college student rush tickets for ANASTASIA at the Fox Theatre, Dec. 6-11

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $30 Student Rush Ticket for the Atlanta engagement of ANASTASIA, playing the Fox Theatre Dec. 6-11 as part of the 2022/2023 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. Students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta Embodies Thankfulness with November Special Programming

Children’s Museum ofAtlanta is helping families kick off the holiday season with an exploration of gratitude through song, dance and education to learn more about the lives of community helpers. Young learners will dive into the science behind health and hygiene, learn to build a neighborhood and engineer a transportable structure for our firefighters to climb. Children will also be asked to use their imaginations to create Thank You cards for community helpers and add their special touch to a collaborative mosaic at the Art Studio. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive limited-time exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, will continue to give guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

The Battery Atlanta to Welcome Community for Festive Activities Throughout the Holiday Season

The Battery Atlanta is getting into the spirit with a full lineup of activities to celebrate the holiday season and bring families together. The entertainment destination will kick off the festivities with its annual tree lighting and once again welcome families for Free Santa visits, presented by Truist. The party continues with The New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Opens its Doors for 17th Annual Mighty Mo & More! FREE Holiday Event, Dec. 20

Come one, come all! The Fox Theatre invites the community to its 17th annual “Mighty Mo & More!” – a FREE event on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., presented by Georgia Natural Gas. This annual, family-friendly event will celebrate the beloved Mollër organ with entertainment that pays tribute to both the renowned “Mighty Mo” and the Fox Theatre’s rich history. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the night will feature a festive mix of classic and new entertainment, including the traditional holiday-themed organ sing-along with American Theatre Society President Ken Double and an anticipated performance from The Grits whose band members include Fox Theatre’s own President and CEO Allan Vella along with Jeremy Rhett, Bobby Carter, Terry Cannon, and Bo Vaden!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Sensory Sunday Session at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is offering a sensory-modified setting with limited admission; sound and lighting adjustments; and the omission of all stage programming. In lieu of stage programs, families can enjoy a visit with Callie the Therapy Dog for some much-needed cuddles and pets. Little ones are encouraged to express their creativity at Jane’s innovation station, The science bar and art studio during the first session of the day. To help prepare for their museum experience, guests can find more information here.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Hershey Announces Victoria’s Secret Now Open

Tanger Outlets Hershey welcomes Victoria’s Secret to its impressive retail roster this month. A leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products including modern, fashion-inspired collections, fine fragrances, body care and loungewear, Victoria’s Secret joins other shopper-favorite national brands at Tanger Outlets Hershey, including Express Factory Outlet, Levi’s Outlet and J.Crew | Crewcuts Factory.
HERSHEY, PA
Atlanta News

International Anime Music Festival Announces Stop at The Fox Theatre

The inaugural International Anime Music Festival announces its debut tour, bringing virtual music superstars to the Fox Theatre on Friday, March 24. This marks the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer generated voices) appear on stage together.
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy