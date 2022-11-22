Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods to Host Professional Santa Photo Experience Presented by Chelsea Groton Bank

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods offers photos with Santa! Photo by Tanger Outlets Foxwoods

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods will host a professional photo experience with the man in red this holiday season. Presented by Chelsea Groton Bank, Photos with Santa will be at the center every Saturday, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from noon – 3 p.m. Guests will purchase professional photos, provided by Simply You Photography to meet Santa, enjoy entertainment from local school group carolers and shop the center’s great deals!

Photo package includes Two 4x6 prints for $20, and each additional print is $12. Guests can reserve their spot online ahead of time here . Walk-up appointments are available as space and time allows.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Santa Photo Experience

Attendees will purchase professional Santa photos to visit with Santa, listen to carolers and more

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17

Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods

455 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket, CT 48855

HOW: To schedule an appointment, click here .