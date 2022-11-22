Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
On-Chain Analyst Raises Alarm Over Binance SAFU Fund Backed by BNB
Binance SAFU fund comprises 44% BNB of the total fund. It consists of $270 million in Bitcoin, compared to $300 million in Binance’s BUSD. One of the reasons FTX failed was that it relied too heavily on the native FTT token. Binance’s Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) Insurance...
dailycoin.com
Binance CEO Pledges $1 Billion in Crypto Relief, Suggests FTX Spread Rumors Against Rival
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) pledged $1 billion in relief funds for illiquid crypto firms. He also confirmed a bid for Voyager, dismissing rumors about regulatory concerns and suggested that these may have been spread by the now-bankrupt FTX. In an interview with Bloomberg, CZ confirmed earlier reports that Binance...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Asset Manager Refiles Bitcoin Futures ETF
Bitwise has submitted a fresh application to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF. Its proposed fund would engage in Bitcoin futures contracts exclusively through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary. ProShares introduced the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. last October. Bitwise, a leading cryptocurrency asset manager, has resubmitted paperwork to...
dailycoin.com
FTX’s PR Agency Denies any Dealings Since Bankruptcy
FTX’s PR agency denies continuing to work with the company or Sam Bankman-Fried in a public statement given on Twitter. Upcoming DealBook Summit gives failed FTX founder a chance to speak publicly. Additionally, the community does not seem satisfied with PR announcements. FTX’s PR Agency M Group SC is...
dailycoin.com
Binance Pledges $2B for Crypto Recovery as More Projects Join
Binance will set aside $2 billion in Industry Recover Initiative. More projects have joined, including Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto. Binance will invest a total of $2 billion in its Industry Recovery Initiative, aimed at limiting contagion from the collapse of rival exchange FTX. "Yesterday, Binance allocated ANOTHER $1 billion...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gifted in Millions by Top Japanese Exchange as Burn Rate Soars 249%
The Japanese guard dog-themed memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally come home, as Bitpoint announced the listing of the canine coin by the end of November 2022. Further on, the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is preparing a welcome gift of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens for newly registered users. Moreover, according to the official announcement, the one million SHIB giveaway is one out of four campaigns that will run in celebration of the listing.
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Open Interest Surge Correlates with Weak Funding Rate Amid FTX Crisis
At the time of writing, the open interest in Solana was $251.8 million, with a negative funding rate. Solana development activity data remained strong. There is a diminishing negative trend. After FTX fell apart, Solana’s price action was hit hard. In just 10 days, it fell by more than 60%....
dailycoin.com
Russia to Create a State Crypto Exchange: Monopoly in Sight?
The Russian parliament (State Duma) is working on a draft amendment to the Digital Financial Assets Law for the creation of a digital asset trading platform. The legislative reform will ratify the government’s measure to prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Russia’s State Duma will...
dailycoin.com
Block.One and Its Founder Buy Almost 9.27% of Crypto Bank Silvergate (SI)
Founder and CEO of EOS developer Block.one acquired 571,351 shares of the crypto bank Silvergate (SI). Block.one acquired 2,363,186 shares. Both purchases make up about 9.27% of the company, making Blumer and Block.one the largest shareholders of Silvergate. Brendan Blumer, the founder and CEO of Block.one, the developer of the...
dailycoin.com
Why Ganja Guruz Will Be a Strong NFT Investment In 2022
You must admit that there is something pretty alluring and breezy about the legal marijuana and CBD culture. That is why revolutionary and highly innovative NFTs such as BudBlockz’s Ganja Guruz and NFTokers by Crypto Cannabis Club continue to be ever more riveting and captivating. While companies like Crypto...
dailycoin.com
3 Coins Looking Strong For 2023: Dogecoin (DOGE), Terra (LUNA), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
At the time of this writing, the market is losing value drastically. So many cryptocurrencies are at heavily discounted prices, but buyers aren’t sure what to buy. While you should always do your own research, market experts are looking at Dogecoin (DOGE), Terra (LUNA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as buying opportunities. Orbeon Protocol is currently in its presale phase and is expected to surge by 6000% or more in the weeks to come.
dailycoin.com
Metacade (MCADE) Loses Popularity, Experts Think Highly of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Metacade (MCADE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are widely tipped as rising stars in the metaverse. While both projects are seen as two of the hottest prospects for crypto investors, there are fundamental differences. So exactly how do they differ – and perhaps more importantly, which offers the best potential return on investment? Read on for the lowdown on Metacade (MCADE), firmly aimed at the Web3 gaming community, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a trailblazing new investment platform currently in Phase 2 of its presale.
dailycoin.com
Top 10 Telegram Crypto Groups to Subscribe to in 2023
Although they initially faced regulatory roadblocks, Telegram crypto groups have become somewhat of suitable habitat for the nascent crypto industry. One of the most popular features that Telegram offers is “Channels,” which can broadcast messages to a virtually unlimited number of subscribers.This feature has made it possible for crypto to build a thriving macro-level community on the app. There are millions of crypto users right now who make use of Telegram exclusively to get trading signals.
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz NFT Collection Launches as Token Continues to Grow
BudBlockz has launched its NFT collection, the Ganja Guruz, which offers several benefits, including fractional ownership of cannabis dispensaries and farms worldwide. Ganja Guruz solidifies BudBlockz’s formidable presence in the crypto world as it rakes in new token holders. As of this writing, over 44% of its 134.4 million $BLUNT tokens have been sold, with the presale stage set to end on December 4, 2022.
dailycoin.com
Cardano (ADA) Daily Active Addresses Surges by 90% Amidst New Delegated Wallet Milestone
The Cardano network has recorded a significant jump in on-chain activities, with its daily address activity growing by more than 90% as the number of delegated wallets surged to 1.2 million. Cardano’s On-Chain Activity Surges. On Friday, November 25th, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and head of Input...
dailycoin.com
4 Tips to Avoid an Awkward Thanksgiving as a Crypto Holder
Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to get together and count their blessings. It’s also when our relatives ask us how our crypto portfolios have been doing since last year. Unfortunately, most crypto holders won’t have much to brag about this year. The markets have been hit...
dailycoin.com
BAYC NFT Sells Gold Fur Ape for Almost $1 Million in Spite of Crypto Winter
The most successful NFT collection in the history of crypto, Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), made waves on Thursday morning once again. This time, the Gold Fur Bored Ape #232 was sold for an elephantine amount of 800 Ethereum (ETH). At press time, this equals $959,760, which is the most...
Comments / 0