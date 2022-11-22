Chicago airports will be able to handle the nearly 2 million holiday travelers expected, transportation secretary promises

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Chicago Department of Aviation is preparing for millions of travels ahead of the historically busy Thanksgiving weekend.

The CDA said it's expecting 1.7 million travelers at O’Hare and Midway Airports now until early next week.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reassures travelers that the airport chaos that occurred in the summer won't happen this week.

"We're definitely in better shape than we were this summer. I was extremely concerned about the delays and cancellations we saw in the early part of the summer, that's when I called on airlines to take steps like more realistic scheduling,” Buttigieg said while visiting O’Hare on Monday.

He has words of advice in case travelers do end up getting stuck or delayed.

"I want to make sure passengers know that if you are canceled or significantly delayed, you are required to receive a full refund if you ask for one and if you have trouble getting one, let us know," Buttigieg said.

He said he also encouraged airlines to increase pay for employees and has focused on rulemakings to support customer service. He said he'll continue to pay attention to holiday travel within the coming weeks.

"We're going to continue watching this very closely, and making sure that we're making operational improvements in partnering with airlines that do seek to do the right thing,” Buttigieg added.

He said though he thinks airline travel is in good shape to welcome travelers, he's still paying attention ahead of even more holiday travel within the next few weeks.

"I am cautiously optimistic about this week being off to a good start. And we're going to be watching this very closely as we go into the other peak holiday travel times that are coming in the next few weeks,” Buttigieg said.

