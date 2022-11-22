ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might finally challenge the iPhone 14 Pro

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX663_0jJpp4TI00

The iPhone’s A-series System-on-Chip (SoC) is the mobile processor that sets the tone in the mobile industry. We’ve been waiting for years for rivals to come up with a decent alternative, and we might finally have one. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will power 2023 Android phones like the Galaxy S23 series might deliver a great challenge to the A16 Bionic inside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor will power every Samsung Galaxy S23 variant. Moreover, the silicon Samsung is getting might be exclusive to the S23 series. Whatever the case, the base Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip already looks impressive. The first Geekbench 5 benchmarks indicate that the processor can almost match Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro.

Geekbench 5 is a popular benchmark tool that provides scores for single-core and multi-core CPU performance. The benchmark tool also covers GPU performance. We’ve been looking at these scores for years, and brand-new SoCs appear on the benchmark site long before the launch of commercial products.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 1884 (single-core) and 5431 in a recent test. That might be a modest but notable performance bump over the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 and affordable iPhone 14. But it’s still well above what other 2022 flagship smartphones can offer. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is no match for the iPhone 14 Plus.

The Galaxy S23 launch might be several months away, but we’ll see other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones before then. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is one such device. Well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe posted Geekbench scores for the handset, revealing the new SoC can reach 1462 in single-core tests and 5182 in multi-core tests.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can almost match the iPhone 14 Pro’s performance in single-core and multi-core tests. The future Galaxy S23 chip outscores the iPhone 14 Plus in multi-core performance but still can’t match the single-core scores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Edd8w_0jJpp4TI00
Geekbench 5 benchmark scores: Vivo X90 Pro+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max A16 Bionic. Image source: Geekbench

With that in mind, the same leaker also teased the Galaxy S23s massive performance and efficiency gains.

Ice Universe noted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the Galaxy S23 will deliver 45% multi-core gains over the Galaxy S22’s Exynos 2200 in European and Korean Galaxy S22 units. When it comes to GPU performance, he teased 60% improvements over the Exynos 2200, plus energy efficiency gains of up to 88%.

It’ll be interesting to see the actual Galaxy S23 benchmarks, which have yet to leak. If rumors are true, the 2023 Samsung phones will get an exclusive SoC variant that’s optimized even better. That means the handsets might score even higher in benchmarks than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant in the Vivo phone.

More Apple coverage:

best Apple deals online right now

.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday iPad deals 2022: iPad, iPad Air, & iPad Pro

There are plenty of tablet models out there from all the top gadget brands. And yet it seems like people only ever talk about Apple’s iPad lineup. There’s really no question whatsoever that iPads outshine the competition in nearly every meaningful way. And now, we’re going to show you all the best Black Friday iPad deals that are available in 2022.
T3.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
BGR.com

Samsung secretly loves the iPhone, and that might never change

Samsung has been trying to beat the iPhone for years. And it has failed for years. Apple still makes the most coveted flagship phones in town, and Samsung is still a fast follower in the business. Even now, in 2022, Samsung continues to copy Apple’s new iPhone features all the time. The iPhone 14 Pro’s success is another pain point, and it must hurt Samsung even more considering the Galaxy S22 series’ blunders.
BGR.com

Black Friday deal: This $50 band can replace a $500 Apple Watch

I paid about $500 for my Apple Watch, and I can’t imagine life without it at this point. Of course, you won’t pay that much for your Apple Watch if you get one today. As you’ll see in our Apple Watch deals guide, all the latest models, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, are discounted ahead of Black Friday. But before you get either of those models, there’s something else you should check out. Amazon’s Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 can definitely replace an Apple Watch, and the price is just $46 today.
BGR.com

Download these impressive iPhone 14 schematic wallpapers in 7 different colors

Whether you just got one of the iPhone 14 models or are bored with your current wallpaper, designer Basic Apple Guy just shared seven different wallpapers with the iPhone 14 schematic that will match your new phone with no problem. To 9to5Mac, Basic Apple Guy explained the creative process of creating these iPhone 14 schematics. He said the project began on September 21,, and iFixit posting the teardown of these phones was “indispensable” to making this project come to life. “One significant design decision to point out about the iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus schematics is that it’s are both backward...
BGR.com

Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022: HP, Lenovo, ASUS, more

Anyone in search of a new laptop should definitely browse through our guide on the best Black Friday laptop deals of 2022. In there, you’ll find deep discounts on popular models from every big brand. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for an HP workhorse or a blazing-fast gaming laptop from MSI or Razer. However, if you’re specifically searching for the best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks, we’re going to make things easy for you.
BGR.com

Apple almost released a cheaper Apple Pencil with iPhone support

“Who wants a stylus? You have to get them, put them away. You lose them. Yuck,” said Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2007 about using a stylus in smartphones. Fifteen years later, it seems Apple almost forgot about it, as a report shows the Cupertino company nearly released an Apple Pencil during its September event that would support iPhone models.
BGR.com

Samsung to supply 70% of all iPhone 14 OLED panels this year

Even with LG now able to supply OLED panels to the iPhone 14 models, Samsung Display will have the largest slice of panels shipped to Apple this year, as it’s expected to deliver 80 million units out of 120 million displays. The information comes from The Elec. According to the publication, while Samsung will ship 80 million units, LG will account for 20 million panels and BOE 6 million. Not only has Samsung been Apple’s most prominent OLED panels partner, but it’s the only manufacturer to produce all models. LG is supplying the regular 6.1-inch model and the iPhone 14 Pro Max...
BGR.com

Top Black Friday deals today: $299 Pixel phone, $100 off AirPods, TVs, laptops, appliances, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.Happy Black Friday, everyone! Or should we say Black Wednesday? The official date of Black Friday 2022 is on November 25, but all the big sales are already here today. And we’re going to show you tons of the best bargains. Be sure to look at our guides on Amazon’s best Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy. That’s just the beginning, though, so we’ve collected some of today’s top Black Friday sales in this roundup. 🎅🎄...
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
BGR.com

Update Chrome ASAP: Google patches new zero-day exploit

While you’re shopping online for Black Friday today, do yourself a favor and update Chrome. On Thursday, Google began rolling out a new stable channel update for the Chrome browser on Windows, Mac, and Linux to patch a zero-day exploit that exists in the wild. If you haven’t already, check and make sure your browser is updated to at least version 107.0.5304.121 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 for Windows.
BGR.com

The HP Black Friday deals are almost too good to be true

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. Everyone knows that Black Friday is the best time of year to look for electronics. There are so many amazing deals that companies are highlighting but it can be a headache to try and keep track of them all. Figuring out what time certain deals start and seeing which place offers the best deal can be exhausting. If you’re in the market for a laptop, desktop, printer, or other computer accessories, the HP Black Friday sale is where you should look first.
BGR.com

Epic Systems to bring macOS-friendly health records software

Apple is pushing toward the health market ever since the introduction of the Apple Watch. Now, a new report says the company is teaming up with Epic System, the largest electronic health records vendor in the US, to introduce a version of its health records tool that is “easier to run on Apple devices.”
BGR.com

BGR.com

349K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy