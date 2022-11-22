Read full article on original website
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources Debt Look Like?
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. PXD rose by 0.96% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources has. Pioneer Natural Resources Debt. Based on Pioneer Natural Resources's financial statement as of October 28, 2022,...
Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy
Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Benzinga
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)
Did you lose money on investments in Compass Minerals International? If so, please visit Compass Minerals International Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed...
Benzinga
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Benzinga
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday
Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Benzinga
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Virtual Land Just Sold For 8,296 MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,261, which is 2.01x the current floor price of 1.36 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,261 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Benzinga
anb and JCB sign acquiring agreement for local acceptance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH // TOKYO, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - anb and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., have partnered to launch JCB Card acceptance at all its POS and ATM locations deployed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. JCB is a major global...
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga
NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023
On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
Credit Suisse Thinks Strength Across Segments Positions Deere In Spotlight
Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Deere & Company DE and raised the price target from $447 to $582. Deere's Q4'22 sales jumped 40% on an 81% increase in EPS. The Q4 beat was driven by strength across all segments. P&PA sales of...
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
Benzinga
Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022. Scotia ETF name. Ticker. symbol. Scotia Canadian...
Analysts See Sharp Premium On Vista's Speculated Takeover Of Coupa Software
Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee reiterated Underperform on Coupa Software Inc COUP with a $60 price target. Vista is in talks to acquire COUP, Bloomberg reported. Vista's founder and CEO recently (Aug-22) discussed the company valuation approach in this market. He highlighted that the company focuses on EV/R/G, acquiring below...
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR") BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced. Effective at the open, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume. This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the...
Benzinga
US Stocks Mixed On Black Friday; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,314.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 11,223.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.64.
Benzinga
ADP's Upbeat Q1 Results Earn Price Target Boost; Analyst Trims FIS Price Target On Dismal Q3
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP with a Buy and raised the price target from $257 to $276. The company's Q1 results were strong. The company slightly raised guidance as higher client fund interest drove the overall increase in the outlook, likely offset by higher FX headwinds.
Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Benzinga
