FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
KVAL
Deputies seek information about suspicious vehicle abandoned at Walton Post Office
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public in regards to a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Highway 126W. Deputies say the vehicle, a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV, was abandoned at the post office...
KVAL
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
KVAL
Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff
FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
KVAL
Lane Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help on man found dead by hunter near Noti
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A hunter found a man dead in the woods northwest of Noti on Sunday, November 20 and the Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of...
KVAL
'Babes in Toyland' opens Saturday at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center will host Ballet Fantastique's rendition of Babes in Toyland this weekend at the Silva Concert Hall. Infusing jazz with Victor Herbert's 1903 musical of the same name, Ballet Fantastique hopes to revitalize what it calls a 'lost holiday classic.'. Performances are Saturday at...
KVAL
Springfield's 'Oldest and Coldest' Christmas Parade celebrates its 70th year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m., the Oregon Riders Society has announced. Applications for parade entries are being accepted now through Wednesday, November 30 on the Oregon Riders Society website. This year's theme is "Rock Around the Christmas Tree".
KVAL
Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
KVAL
A Duck and Beaver Thanksgiving
After all the turkey and stuffing is gone, Oregon and Oregon State football will settle their differences on the football field Saturday. But before they battle it out in Reser Stadium, our sports team challenged them to identify their teammates in the form of Thanksgiving traditions. Take a listen.
KVAL
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
KVAL
Outages leave Oregon State campus without power; game expected to start on time
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is closed due to power outages Saturday morning, the university reported. According to Oregon State University, most of its Corvallis campus is without power. "Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the university stated. "Stay tuned for social media updates on football...
KVAL
When and where to seek medical care as RSV cases rise
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — PeaceHealth is reporting a spike in patients at outpatient clinics and emergency departments in Lane County amid a rise in cases of RSV, influenza and other respiratory illnesses. At the same time, PeaceHealth announced Wednesday that it is closing its Gateway urgent care location through...
KVAL
Alluvium provides Thanksgiving meals for the houseless
EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
KVAL
Pfeiffer's refocus after journey through Oregon winemaking
EUGENE, Ore. — Robin Pfeiffer planted a seed. "Pfeiffer grapes were the first grapes at King Estate," Pfeiffer Winery co-owner Danuta Pfeiffer says. A relationship that would lead to a business transaction 30 years later. "It’s 30 years of friendship along with 30 years of business, so it was...
KVAL
Oregon women defeated in top 20 matchup at Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — With Phil Knight and Sabrina Ionescu sitting courtside, the Oregon women's basketball team battled #8 North Carolina in their Phil Knight Invitational opener at the Chiles Center in Portland Thursday. An intense matchup between the Ducks and Tar Heels saw Oregon take an eight point lead...
KVAL
Oregon State women shook up by No. 9 Iowa in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State women’s basketball team battled against the top player in women’s basketball Friday in the Phil Knight Legacy. Caitlin Clark is the star of the Iowa Hawkeyes; she scored 28 points as No. 9 Iowa defeated OSU 73-59. The Beavers were led...
KVAL
Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson
EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
