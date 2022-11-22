ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff

FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

'Babes in Toyland' opens Saturday at the Hult Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center will host Ballet Fantastique's rendition of Babes in Toyland this weekend at the Silva Concert Hall. Infusing jazz with Victor Herbert's 1903 musical of the same name, Ballet Fantastique hopes to revitalize what it calls a 'lost holiday classic.'. Performances are Saturday at...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield's 'Oldest and Coldest' Christmas Parade celebrates its 70th year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m., the Oregon Riders Society has announced. Applications for parade entries are being accepted now through Wednesday, November 30 on the Oregon Riders Society website. This year's theme is "Rock Around the Christmas Tree".
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years

EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

A Duck and Beaver Thanksgiving

After all the turkey and stuffing is gone, Oregon and Oregon State football will settle their differences on the football field Saturday. But before they battle it out in Reser Stadium, our sports team challenged them to identify their teammates in the form of Thanksgiving traditions. Take a listen.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

When and where to seek medical care as RSV cases rise

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — PeaceHealth is reporting a spike in patients at outpatient clinics and emergency departments in Lane County amid a rise in cases of RSV, influenza and other respiratory illnesses. At the same time, PeaceHealth announced Wednesday that it is closing its Gateway urgent care location through...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Alluvium provides Thanksgiving meals for the houseless

EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Pfeiffer's refocus after journey through Oregon winemaking

EUGENE, Ore. — Robin Pfeiffer planted a seed. "Pfeiffer grapes were the first grapes at King Estate," Pfeiffer Winery co-owner Danuta Pfeiffer says. A relationship that would lead to a business transaction 30 years later. "It’s 30 years of friendship along with 30 years of business, so it was...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon women defeated in top 20 matchup at Phil Knight Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. — With Phil Knight and Sabrina Ionescu sitting courtside, the Oregon women's basketball team battled #8 North Carolina in their Phil Knight Invitational opener at the Chiles Center in Portland Thursday. An intense matchup between the Ducks and Tar Heels saw Oregon take an eight point lead...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson

EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy