Fresno, CA

Five Black Friday hot spots in Fresno and Clovis. Store opening times, deals and more

By Bethany Clough
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Black Friday is still alive and kicking, although it certainly has changed.

The frenzied images of hundreds of people pushing through a retailer’s doors don’t happen anymore. Online discounts, deals spread out over a longer time period, and the impacts of COVID-19 have drained most of the mania out of the day.

But there are still plenty of people who head out for deals on Black Friday. So we figured we’d round up some of the popular spots and share their opening times and other details.

First, know that in-person Black Friday deals are back to Friday. Stores are continuing the trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving. Most big-box stores open early, though you won’t find 2 a.m. openings anymore Friday morning.

That does not include outdoorsy retailer REI, which bucks the trend by staying closed Friday and urging people to #OptOutside .

Here’s what to expect if you do go shopping Friday.

Where to go on Black Friday

The malls are always popular choices on Black Friday. Fashion Fair in central Fresno is closed on Thanksgiving and opens at 8 a.m. Friday. Popular stores that might have lines include Victoria’s Secret and the Apple store.

Note that department stores with exterior entrances will have separate opening times, such as Macy’s at 6 a.m., JCPenney at 5 a.m. and Forever 21 at 9 a.m.

In Clovis, Sierra Vista Mall opens at 7 a.m.

In Visalia, the Visalia Mall opens at 9 a.m. and opening times vary at Sequoia Mall stores. At the Tulare Outlets , stores begin opening at 6 a.m. (though some may not open til 9 a.m.) The shopping center is also doing $1,000 shopping spree giveaways once an hour between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Best Buy is usually one of the busiest stores in town on Black Friday, often attracting lines of people waiting for it to open. Its deals on electronics — like a $99 40-inch TV — draw big crowds.

Both the Fresno and Clovis Best Buy stores open at 5 a.m. Friday.

JCPenney is a Black Friday favorite for shoppers, with dozens of people lining up outside the store.

They’re lured by steep discounts. Think 50% off kids clothing and $79 stand mixers.

If this year is anything like past years, the women’s shoe department will be the epicenter of activity. Knee-high boots and booties selling for $19.99 are likely to be in high demand.

Penney’s opens at 5 a.m. Use the store’s exterior doors though, as Fashion Fair doesn’t open til later.

Target stores also usually have lines of people waiting when they open on Black Friday. B ut lines move quickly and most shoppers won’t have to wait to get in.

The stores open at 7 a.m. Friday.

The retailer is touting up to 50% off toys, TVs and more. It’s also a good place to get discounts on Apple products you don’t want to deal with crowds at the Apple store.

River Park is always bustling on Black Friday. Each store opens at a different time.

A sampling: Bath & Body Works opens at 5 a.m.; Best Buy at 5 a.m.; BuyBuyBaby 9 a.m.; The Children’s Place, 8 a.m.; Cost Plus World Market, 8 a.m.; H&M, 8 a.m.; JOANN Fabrics & Crafts, 6 a.m.; Kohls, 5 a.m.; Macy’s, 6 a.m.; Michaels, 7 a.m.; Old Navy, 5 a.m.; Pum Bum Society, 8 a.m.; Victoria’s Secret, 8 a.m.;

