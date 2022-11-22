The L.A. Clippers figure to be very shorthanded when they travel up the coast for a game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. They announced Tuesday that the team’s star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be sidelined for Wednesday night’s matchup vs. the Warriors. That would seem to favor the home team, but as the Brooklyn Nets found out Tuesday night when they lost to a very undermanned 76ers team, you gotta go out there and want it.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO