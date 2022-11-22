ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

The Draymond Green tweak Steve Kerr is using to spark Warriors

The latest fix for what ails the Golden State Warriors’ second unit? Leaning even harder on one of the defending champions’ veteran stars. Steve Kerr revealed before Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers that Draymond Green will be on the floor to start the second and fourth quarters, hopefully mitigating struggles of Golden State’s bench-heavy lineups while Stephen Curry rests.
PennLive.com

Golden State Warriors vs. L.A. Clippers (11/23/22): How to watch late-night NBA, details, FREE live stream

The L.A. Clippers figure to be very shorthanded when they travel up the coast for a game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. They announced Tuesday that the team’s star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be sidelined for Wednesday night’s matchup vs. the Warriors. That would seem to favor the home team, but as the Brooklyn Nets found out Tuesday night when they lost to a very undermanned 76ers team, you gotta go out there and want it.
NBC Sports

Draymond reiterates importance of Dubs' recent team meeting

It appears as if the Warriors' team meeting before their game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 18 is continuing to pay dividends. Speaking with reporters following Golden State's 129-118 win over the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green explained to what extent a team meeting like that can do for a struggling team.
