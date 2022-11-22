ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Shiba Inu Trifecta Now Supported by This Noncustodial Wallet: Details

u.today

Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market

Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Business Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
Mother Jones

They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
astaga.com

BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood

The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Benzinga

Ethereum Transactions Are At 4-Month Low, But Whales Keep Accumulating

Ethereum ETH/USD — the cryptocurrency that spawned the Web 3.0 industry — is seeing less activity and trading interest, but big holders apparently still believe in the protocol's future. What Happened: Open interest in Ethereum futures open interest has taken a sharp hit at the beginning of the...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: Here’s where SHIB stands after whales dump $5M

Ethereum whales sold off a good number of SHIB tokens amid abysmal performance. The long-term sentiment of SHIB could be positive as investors remained hopeful about their actions. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] stay at the top of the holdings by Ethereum [ETH] whales could be threatened due to a notable reduction...

