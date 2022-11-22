Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga.Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world No 18.However, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a much easier time on court as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level things up for Canada and take the semi-final contest to a decisive doubles.World No 6 Auger-Aliassime then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil...

32 MINUTES AGO