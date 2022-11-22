ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Robbinsdale schools considers changes after police not told immediately of guns in buildings

By News Talk 830 Wcco
 4 days ago

Concern over weapons in school buildings, and when to contact police, was the center of discussion in New Hope Monday night.

Members of the Robbinsdale School Board got an earful from parents angry over a lack of action after reports of guns in two different school buildings.

"You have failed the staff and students of (district) 281 by not listening, by not knowing about the day-to-day happenings within our schools," said one parent.

One incident was a social media video that appears to show a student loading a gun while inside a bathroom at Sandberg Middle School in Golden Valley.

The other incident was at Robbinsdale Middle School.

No one was hurt, but it was revealed school administrators took several days to contact police about the weapons.

"If there's something that comes out of that incident review that suggests that we need to have changes, we will make them," said school board chair Helen Basset.

Any proposed changes to the Robbinsdale Area Public Schools weapons policy are expected to be voted on at the board's next meeting.

Related
KARE 11

Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Parents sound off after Robbinsdale Area Public Schools takes days to report gun incident to police

NEW HOPE, Minn. – Parents had a chance Monday night to give school leaders a piece of their minds after a video circulated on social media that appears to show a student holding a gun inside a Twin Cities school.It happened two weeks ago at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley. Police say it occurred on a Friday, but they weren't notified by school officials until the following Monday after journalists started asking questions.At the Robbinsdale Area Public Schools board meeting in New Hope, parents had strong words for the board members in charge of the district and the safety...
NEW HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis

A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Complaint: Sale of Designer Shoes Precedes Plymouth Fatal Shooting

A prearranged sale of designer shoes was actually a setup to rob a 17-year-old victim before the teen was fatally shot, according to charges filed this week. August Sirleaf, 19, of Plymouth is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson. The fatal...
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

MPD asks public help locating two abducted children

(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student

Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial

Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage driver shot before crashing into Woodbury garage, 2 suspects sought

WOODBURY, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was shot before he crashed his vehicle through a residential garage in Woodbury late Monday afternoon.City officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Lake View Drive at about 4:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting and crash.The boy was found inside a vehicle with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," along with another teenage boy who was not hurt.Two suspects, who police say knew the two teens inside the vehicle, are said to have fled the area on foot after the shooting. A "disagreement" preceded the shooting.Officials describe both suspects as "Black males." One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had white text on the back, along with gray paints, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern. The other suspect wore a black puffer jacket, dark athletic pants with white stripes, and white shoes.The shooting led Washington County officials to put out a "CodeRed emergency call" that advised area residents to shelter in place. Officials say there is no longer any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

MPD arrests 7 while executing high-risk search warrant

A group of people who were wanted on outstanding warrants and drugs charges were arrested in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. According to Minneapolis police, officers and MPD SWAT served a high-risk warrant at a home on the 2900 block of Logan Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Several" people came out of the home when ordered while two hid in the attic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area

A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
