Robbinsdale schools considers changes after police not told immediately of guns in buildings

Concern over weapons in school buildings, and when to contact police, was the center of discussion in New Hope Monday night.

Members of the Robbinsdale School Board got an earful from parents angry over a lack of action after reports of guns in two different school buildings.

"You have failed the staff and students of (district) 281 by not listening, by not knowing about the day-to-day happenings within our schools," said one parent.

One incident was a social media video that appears to show a student loading a gun while inside a bathroom at Sandberg Middle School in Golden Valley.

The other incident was at Robbinsdale Middle School.

No one was hurt, but it was revealed school administrators took several days to contact police about the weapons.

"If there's something that comes out of that incident review that suggests that we need to have changes, we will make them," said school board chair Helen Basset.

Any proposed changes to the Robbinsdale Area Public Schools weapons policy are expected to be voted on at the board's next meeting.