Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, November 16, 2022

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Plunge in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading after tensions between Poland and Russia eased following a preliminary report indicating a missile that hit Poland originated in Ukraine. The missile killed two people. Polish President Andrzej Duda said the missile was...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Aneka Duncan

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
kitco.com

Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?

This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
USA Diario

Millions of people cashed stimulus checks in the United States

Stimulus checks in the United StatesPhoto byUSA Diario. In the United States, the governments of Donald Trump and Joe Biden implemented stimulus checks to counteract the impact of the Coronavirus and then inflation. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is the entity responsible for distributing the financial aid to American citizens.
USA Diario

U.S. locations that will be delivering checks by 2023

The end of 2022 is near and a positive element that characterizes it is the economic progress in the United States. After the Coronavirus, the country's financial situation was affected by inflation and a recession is expected to appear next year.
rigzone.com

What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on recent oil price moves, the bearish impact of Covid-19 in China, the Russian oil price cap and more. Read on for more detail.
US News and World Report

Jobless Claims Jump by 17K

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
Vox

The state of the economy on Election Day, explained in 6 numbers

The economy has been one of the most important issues for Americans ahead of the midterm elections. Nearly everything has become more expensive compared to a year ago. The cost of food, rent, energy, medical care, and new cars has soared in the past year. Rising prices have weighed heavily on the minds of voters who will soon determine the outcome of elections across the country and could lead to a shift in control of the House and Senate, which has big implications for the Biden administration’s policy agenda.
kitco.com

U.S. new home sales increase 7.5% in October

(Kitco News) - The U.S. housing market continue to find some stable footing as new home sales rose more than expected in October. This is the third consecutive month of gains for new home sales. New home sales rose to seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 632,000 homes last month up...

