Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 16, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Plunge in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading after tensions between Poland and Russia eased following a preliminary report indicating a missile that hit Poland originated in Ukraine. The missile killed two people. Polish President Andrzej Duda said the missile was...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These West Coast States in November
California may be home to the world's biggest jackpot, with the winning ticket for the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball sold in Altadena, but most of the state -- and the West Coast more broadly...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment
Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
kitco.com
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
Business Insider
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
Millions of people cashed stimulus checks in the United States
Stimulus checks in the United StatesPhoto byUSA Diario. In the United States, the governments of Donald Trump and Joe Biden implemented stimulus checks to counteract the impact of the Coronavirus and then inflation. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is the entity responsible for distributing the financial aid to American citizens.
U.S. locations that will be delivering checks by 2023
The end of 2022 is near and a positive element that characterizes it is the economic progress in the United States. After the Coronavirus, the country's financial situation was affected by inflation and a recession is expected to appear next year.
The market is watching the Fed like a hawk to see when it pivots. Too bad the Fed is split on what to do
Fed official James Bullard says interest rates will have to go even higher. Even Federal Reserve officials are divided over whether interest rate hikes are denting inflation. Earlier this month, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 of a percentage point, the year’s sixth rate hike, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.
rigzone.com
What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on recent oil price moves, the bearish impact of Covid-19 in China, the Russian oil price cap and more. Read on for more detail.
US News and World Report
Jobless Claims Jump by 17K
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
Vox
The state of the economy on Election Day, explained in 6 numbers
The economy has been one of the most important issues for Americans ahead of the midterm elections. Nearly everything has become more expensive compared to a year ago. The cost of food, rent, energy, medical care, and new cars has soared in the past year. Rising prices have weighed heavily on the minds of voters who will soon determine the outcome of elections across the country and could lead to a shift in control of the House and Senate, which has big implications for the Biden administration’s policy agenda.
kitco.com
U.S. new home sales increase 7.5% in October
(Kitco News) - The U.S. housing market continue to find some stable footing as new home sales rose more than expected in October. This is the third consecutive month of gains for new home sales. New home sales rose to seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 632,000 homes last month up...
