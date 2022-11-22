MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey concludes its 60th anniversary season with its final main stage production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Last seen at STNJ in 2009, Jason King Jones directs one of the Bard’s most celebrated comedies just in time for the holidays. Veteran company members Jon Barker, Jeffrey M. Bender and Tony Award–nominee Robert Cuccioli are among a diverse cast of 14 actors. “Twelfth Night” will be on the main stage from Dec. 7 through Jan. 1. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or visiting shakespearenj.org.

