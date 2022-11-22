Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary practices ‘service above self’
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary Club was outside the Glen Ridge train station this past Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 19th year of collecting frozen turkeys and other donations for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, located in Hillside. From left are Bill Soriano, Greg Waldron, Conor O’Hara, Kerline Joshua, Bob Wohlgemuth and Ravi Mehrotra.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour returns
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to celebrate the holiday season and participate in the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour. This year’s tour includes 10 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The self-guided house tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the following locations:
essexnewsdaily.com
St. Hubert’s to end animal control services in Irvington, Maplewood and South Orange
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center announced in October that, beginning in the new year, it will no longer provide animal control services to the 19 municipalities it currently serves. Due to budget constraints, St. Hubert’s has had to reevaluate and refocus its operations.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Township hosts annual turkey giveaway
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 20, Bloomfield once again held its annual turkey giveaway, giving out more than 700 turkeys with holiday fixings to township residents. The event was held in the back parking lot of the municipal building and was made possible thanks to donations from the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
Shakespeare Theatre closes 2022 season with staging of ‘Twelfth Night’
MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey concludes its 60th anniversary season with its final main stage production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Last seen at STNJ in 2009, Jason King Jones directs one of the Bard’s most celebrated comedies just in time for the holidays. Veteran company members Jon Barker, Jeffrey M. Bender and Tony Award–nominee Robert Cuccioli are among a diverse cast of 14 actors. “Twelfth Night” will be on the main stage from Dec. 7 through Jan. 1. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or visiting shakespearenj.org.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute turkeys and more to disadvantaged residents
NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 22, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers loaded many vehicles and delivered hundreds of turkeys and holiday meals with all the trimmings to schools, churches, pantries, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
essexnewsdaily.com
Become a Glen Ridge Public Library trustee
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge residents are invited to apply to become a library trustee. Linda Seyffarth, who has served the Glen Ridge Public Library as a trustee for 10 years, will not be renewing her term, which expires at the end of this year. The Glen Ridge...
essexnewsdaily.com
JFS Cafe Europa holds swing music event for Holocaust survivors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, more than 30 Holocaust survivors and their caregivers sang along and danced at Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ’s Cafe Europa, featuring the oldies and swing music with Rick P. of Ella Events. Cafe Europa is a socialization program for...
essexnewsdaily.com
Discussing mental health in the criminal justice system
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will host an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Jersey Reentry Corp. building at 936 Bergen St. in Newark. During the meeting, four guest panelists will share their personal stories and experiences with mental health and the criminal justice system. The meeting will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/5dsbtmxw.
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese releases environmental action plan to combat climate change
NEWARK, NJ — Days after the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference came to a close on Nov. 18, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Environmental Justice Task Force released its own plan to guide parishioners on how they can help the planet. “Laudato Si’ — On the Care of...
Comments / 0