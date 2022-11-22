Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
theScore
Rangers deal Reaves to Wild for 2025 5th-rounder
The New York Rangers traded veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, the team announced Wednesday. Reaves only played in 12 of New York's 20 games this season, averaging 8:27 per contest without recording a point. Reaves notched 13 points in 69 games last season and appeared in 18 playoff games as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Have a New, Unsuspecting Enforcer
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not dress their tough guys for a game against a physical New York Islanders team. Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford were not needed because there was a new enforcer in town. Instead, the tough guy role was filled by Rasmus Sandin, who has never fought in the NHL (or AHL), weighs 182 pounds (soaking wet) and stands 5-foot-11 (on his tippy toes).
Here's the Detroit Red Wings' plan for newly reacquired goalie Magnus Hellberg
The Detroit Red Wings plan to carry three goaltenders, taking advantage of having the roster and cap space to do so. They reacquired Magnus Hellberg on Wednesday afternoon, claiming him off waivers shortly before Ville Husso made 26 saves to deliver a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators. ...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE PROSPECT SUSPENDED FOR RETURNING TO HOME COUNTRY
According to Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Avalanche, have suspended defensive prospect Danila Zhuravlyov for leaving the organization and returning to Russia for personal reasons. The 22-year-old was drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round in 2018 and after spending the...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period
Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
MLive.com
Trailblazer Borje Salming, who finished NHL career with Red Wings, dies at 71
Borje Salming, a trailblazing Swedish defenseman who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs and finished his Hall-of-Fame career with the Detroit Red Wings in 1990, has died at age 71. Salming, who revealed in August that he had Lou Gehrig’s disease, played 16 seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1973...
Glass ends shootout in 7th round as Preds beat Coyotes 4-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators feel like they’re improving with each game, and that meant finishing off a long homestand with a seven-round shootout. Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram, and the Predators held off the Coyotes 4-3 Monday night. “It was a little bit of nerves, but I’m a confident player and obviously I’ve played with Ingy for the past year,” Glass said of being tapped to shoot. “So I kind of knew what I was going to do and got fortunate enough to kind the change of pace on it, and obviously it went in net.” Shayne Gostisbehere had a final chance to keep the shootout going. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a stick save to finish off the 1,500th regular-season victory for Predators general manager David Poile in his long career.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Offensive Flair Returns in Big Home Win Over Jets
The Minnesota Wild improved to 9-8-2 with a decisive and important win against their Central Division rival, the Winnipeg Jets. A six-goal showing in perhaps their best game offensively so far this season has them with a pair of wins at home against two potential playoff teams, giving hope that the dominant team from last season may be returning. In a breakthrough game for the offensively challenged Wild, a total of five players found the back of the net with 10 players collecting at least one point.
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Gaudreau, Steel, Boldy & Rossi
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey started out rough but ended on a good note. They played three games, one on the road against the Nashville Predators and two at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. They lost the first two games to the Predators and Penguins, but then they found a way to come from behind and take down the Hurricanes, one of the best teams in the NHL at the moment.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Hayes is blazing a career-best trail
John Tortorella has his team playing hard. With the number of players on the Philadelphia Flyers’ injury report, it is too tough to get an honest assessment of what they could be when healthy. Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Ryan Ellis, and Cam Atkinson still are on the shelf. James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, and Wade Allison caught the injury bug after the season began. Everything about the lineup is inconsistent, except for one player:
NHL
Video Review: BOS @ FLA - 17:50 of the Third Period
Type of Review: Puck Deflected Directly Off Official Into Net. Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to determine if Aaron Ekblad's shot deflected directly off an official before entering the Boston net. It was determined the puck did not hit the official prior to the goal. game recap.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on Acquiring Conor Timmons, When the Defenseman Might Play
NEWARK — Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says Conor Timmins is clear and "100 percent healthy" and will join the team at practice in Minnesota on Thursday. "He's a bigger guy that we have and we know he's competitive," Dubas told reporters before his team played against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. "The way he thinks the way he's able to make plays and reliable both offensively and defensively. And he's just 24. There's a lot there to work with."
