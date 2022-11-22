NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators feel like they’re improving with each game, and that meant finishing off a long homestand with a seven-round shootout. Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram, and the Predators held off the Coyotes 4-3 Monday night. “It was a little bit of nerves, but I’m a confident player and obviously I’ve played with Ingy for the past year,” Glass said of being tapped to shoot. “So I kind of knew what I was going to do and got fortunate enough to kind the change of pace on it, and obviously it went in net.” Shayne Gostisbehere had a final chance to keep the shootout going. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a stick save to finish off the 1,500th regular-season victory for Predators general manager David Poile in his long career.

