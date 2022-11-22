Read full article on original website
Solana (SOL) Open Interest Surge Correlates with Weak Funding Rate Amid FTX Crisis
At the time of writing, the open interest in Solana was $251.8 million, with a negative funding rate. Solana development activity data remained strong. There is a diminishing negative trend. After FTX fell apart, Solana’s price action was hit hard. In just 10 days, it fell by more than 60%....
On-Chain Analyst Raises Alarm Over Binance SAFU Fund Backed by BNB
Binance SAFU fund comprises 44% BNB of the total fund. It consists of $270 million in Bitcoin, compared to $300 million in Binance’s BUSD. One of the reasons FTX failed was that it relied too heavily on the native FTT token. Binance’s Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) Insurance...
Binance Pledges $2B for Crypto Recovery as More Projects Join
Binance will set aside $2 billion in Industry Recover Initiative. More projects have joined, including Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto. Binance will invest a total of $2 billion in its Industry Recovery Initiative, aimed at limiting contagion from the collapse of rival exchange FTX. "Yesterday, Binance allocated ANOTHER $1 billion...
2023: Key Year for Global Crypto Regulation?
After the collapse of FTX, the desire of global regulators to write new rules on the crypto market has been growing. The president of world securities regulator IOSCO, Jean-Paul Servais, considers it necessary to start the discussion on the subject. In his opinion, there are already financial principles and laws...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 396 Million Users as Twitter Spam Cools Down
As Elon ‘The Dogefather’ Musk continues the extreme makeover of Twitter, Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to enjoy the spotlight. Since Musk’s Twitter takeover on October 27th, 2022, the top dog memecoin’s market capitalization has doubled, going from $10.6bn to a whopping $21.77bn on November 1st, 2022. On top of that, DOGE now has 396 million users worldwide and is the largest Proof-Of-Work (PoW) cryptocurrency aside from Bitcoin (BTC).
Block.One and Its Founder Buy Almost 9.27% of Crypto Bank Silvergate (SI)
Founder and CEO of EOS developer Block.one acquired 571,351 shares of the crypto bank Silvergate (SI). Block.one acquired 2,363,186 shares. Both purchases make up about 9.27% of the company, making Blumer and Block.one the largest shareholders of Silvergate. Brendan Blumer, the founder and CEO of Block.one, the developer of the...
Crypto Lender Matrixport Seeks Funding at $1.5B Valuation Despite FTX Crash
Matrixport already secured $50 million in funding. They are targeting a valuation of $1.5 billion, up from $1 billion in the last round. Crypto financial services company Matrixport is reportedly seeking $100 million in new financing at a valuation of $1.5 billion. Jihan Wu’s Singapore-based crypto lender reportedly already has...
Privacy Coins: What Are They and Why Should You Be Concerned?
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular of their kind, and a major selling point is the degree of anonymity they provide. However, these coins aren’t privacy coins, as some investors think they are. In fact, the open-source nature of blockchain technology enables Bitcoin transactions to be entirely public via the technology’s distributed ledger, not to mention the know-your-customer policies implemented across most exchanges.
Crypto Asset Manager Refiles Bitcoin Futures ETF
Bitwise has submitted a fresh application to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF. Its proposed fund would engage in Bitcoin futures contracts exclusively through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary. ProShares introduced the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. last October. Bitwise, a leading cryptocurrency asset manager, has resubmitted paperwork to...
Cardano (ADA) Daily Active Addresses Surges by 90% Amidst New Delegated Wallet Milestone
The Cardano network has recorded a significant jump in on-chain activities, with its daily address activity growing by more than 90% as the number of delegated wallets surged to 1.2 million. Cardano’s On-Chain Activity Surges. On Friday, November 25th, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and head of Input...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gifted in Millions by Top Japanese Exchange as Burn Rate Soars 249%
The Japanese guard dog-themed memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally come home, as Bitpoint announced the listing of the canine coin by the end of November 2022. Further on, the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is preparing a welcome gift of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens for newly registered users. Moreover, according to the official announcement, the one million SHIB giveaway is one out of four campaigns that will run in celebration of the listing.
4 Tips to Avoid an Awkward Thanksgiving as a Crypto Holder
Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to get together and count their blessings. It’s also when our relatives ask us how our crypto portfolios have been doing since last year. Unfortunately, most crypto holders won’t have much to brag about this year. The markets have been hit...
Metacade (MCADE) Loses Popularity, Experts Think Highly of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Metacade (MCADE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are widely tipped as rising stars in the metaverse. While both projects are seen as two of the hottest prospects for crypto investors, there are fundamental differences. So exactly how do they differ – and perhaps more importantly, which offers the best potential return on investment? Read on for the lowdown on Metacade (MCADE), firmly aimed at the Web3 gaming community, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a trailblazing new investment platform currently in Phase 2 of its presale.
Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Adds Polygon to Supported Chains, Targets Web3 Games
Leading cross-chain NFT marketplace Magic Eden has announced it is integrating the Polygon network into its list of supported chains. The cross-chain NFT marketplace aims to catalyze the development of exciting games and global brands transitioning into Web3 in order to welcome the next wave of users into the metaverse.
FTX’s PR Agency Denies any Dealings Since Bankruptcy
FTX’s PR agency denies continuing to work with the company or Sam Bankman-Fried in a public statement given on Twitter. Upcoming DealBook Summit gives failed FTX founder a chance to speak publicly. Additionally, the community does not seem satisfied with PR announcements. FTX’s PR Agency M Group SC is...
KEY3.id Launches Bored Ape Domain .bayc, the First Digital Identity Bound to Blue Chip NFTs
Today at 20:00 (UTC+8) KEY3.id, a distributed, open, and extensible naming system launched the first Blue Chip NFT bound decentralized identifier (DID) .bayc. Bored Ape (BAYC) NFT holders now claim the corresponding numbered DID, e.g. 0000.bayc, for free at KEY3.id. The .bayc DID is bound one-to-one to the BAYC NFT, and only 10,000 DIDs available to claim.
BAYC NFT Sells Gold Fur Ape for Almost $1 Million in Spite of Crypto Winter
The most successful NFT collection in the history of crypto, Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), made waves on Thursday morning once again. This time, the Gold Fur Bored Ape #232 was sold for an elephantine amount of 800 Ethereum (ETH). At press time, this equals $959,760, which is the most...
