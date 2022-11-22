Read full article on original website
Denmark calls on Euro 2020, Eriksen experience at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Denmark has been here before. The Danes face a tense, must-win game at the World Cup to make it through to the knockout stage, similar to what they needed to do at last year’s European Championship. In fact, it was much worse at Euro...
NBC Los Angeles
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder Enzo Fernández closed the door shut with a beautiful curling strike in the 87th minute. Lionel Messi, who scored the...
NBC Los Angeles
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny Makes Spectacular Double-Save on Penalty
Wojciech Szczesny took notes from Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa. Days after Ochoa became a national hero by denying Robert Lewandowski and Poland an easy penalty, Szczesny got a block of his own, salvaging Poland's first-half lead against Saudi Arabia. While Saudi Arabia -- riding the high of its upset win over...
Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
The foreign minister of Belarus has died at the age of 64
NBC Los Angeles
How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a...
NBC Los Angeles
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch Wales Vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup
Iran and Wales opened their respective 2022 FIFA World Cup slates with very different games. Iran quickly proved to be no match for heavyweight England, falling behind 3-0 by halftime en route to a lopsided 6-2 defeat. Wales, on the other hand, engaged in a tight battle with the U.S....
NBC Los Angeles
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
NBC Los Angeles
After Decades as a Nuclear Powerhouse, France Makes Its Play in Offshore Wind
EDF says the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm would help to "support the French State's energy transition goals." For decades, France has been something of a powerhouse when it comes to nuclear. In wind power, the country has an established onshore sector. Its offshore industry is, by contrast, very small.
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometer or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn’t stay.
