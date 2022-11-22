When history has its final say about the remarkable life and career of Joseph Vincent Dooley, the tabulations will be astounding and the pages many. We, who knew him, will be reminded that few seconds of his 90 years of life were idle because he was always doing; and if not doing, he was reading; and if not reading, he was thinking. Though given to a tendency to hold most words to himself in social events, when he did speak, it was with a baritone rich, luscious tone that created one of the most beautiful Southern drawls known to the world. That signature voice was born from the purity of words pronounced the way that Mobile, Alabama, natives speak, then layered with the worldly experience of a tour with the United States Marines, then polished up with the four years of college education that a football scholarship bought him at Auburn University.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO