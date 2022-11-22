ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bulldawgillustrated.com

Letting Go of a Hero

When history has its final say about the remarkable life and career of Joseph Vincent Dooley, the tabulations will be astounding and the pages many. We, who knew him, will be reminded that few seconds of his 90 years of life were idle because he was always doing; and if not doing, he was reading; and if not reading, he was thinking. Though given to a tendency to hold most words to himself in social events, when he did speak, it was with a baritone rich, luscious tone that created one of the most beautiful Southern drawls known to the world. That signature voice was born from the purity of words pronounced the way that Mobile, Alabama, natives speak, then layered with the worldly experience of a tour with the United States Marines, then polished up with the four years of college education that a football scholarship bought him at Auburn University.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights up for USA Today recognition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local holiday lights attraction is once again up for national recognition. Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” in Theodore is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” list. Bellingrath made the list back in 2018. People can vote on the USA Today website for […]
THEODORE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL

The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
NAVARRE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pensacola

Pensacola is an absolutely incredible place to be if you want to ring in the new year with parties, champagne, music, and tons of party favors. If you’re not sure which Pensacola New Year’s events are for you, then we’ve got something that will help you out tremendously.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Pink wave in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
ALABAMA STATE
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE CONDO FIRE

On 11/25/2022 17:07 hours, the Midway Fire District responded with two engines to the 8200 block of Navarre Parkway (Safe Harbor Village Condominiums) for a commercial structure fire. Midway assisted the Holley-Navarre Fire Department with extinguishing a fire in inside the wall of a 2nd floor unit. As a result,...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

Amtrak passenger service returning to Mobile

An agreement has been struck between Amtrak, the freight operators and the Alabama State Port Authority to allow for passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast corridor, according to a statement on Tuesday. The service will include the connection from New Orleans to Mobile, with four stops likely in coastal...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy