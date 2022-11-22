Read full article on original website
10 big Christmas shows coming to the Mobile area for 2022
December brings some big Christmas shows to Mobile, and it may be time to sit down with a calendar to make sure you don’t miss something that’s sure to be a highlight of the season. A look at what Mobile’s biggest venues have to offer:. The Prophecy...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Letting Go of a Hero
When history has its final say about the remarkable life and career of Joseph Vincent Dooley, the tabulations will be astounding and the pages many. We, who knew him, will be reminded that few seconds of his 90 years of life were idle because he was always doing; and if not doing, he was reading; and if not reading, he was thinking. Though given to a tendency to hold most words to himself in social events, when he did speak, it was with a baritone rich, luscious tone that created one of the most beautiful Southern drawls known to the world. That signature voice was born from the purity of words pronounced the way that Mobile, Alabama, natives speak, then layered with the worldly experience of a tour with the United States Marines, then polished up with the four years of college education that a football scholarship bought him at Auburn University.
Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights up for USA Today recognition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local holiday lights attraction is once again up for national recognition. Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” in Theodore is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” list. Bellingrath made the list back in 2018. People can vote on the USA Today website for […]
Poarch Band of Creek Indians celebrate 50th Anniversary of its Pow Wow Thanksgiving Day and the day after
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a two year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving tradition with its annual Pow Wow. This year’s the 50th anniversary of the annual Porch Creek Indians Pow Wow. About 16,000 people make the trek […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL
Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
Sisters find each other after decades of separation
A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, they are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time.
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL
The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pensacola
Pensacola is an absolutely incredible place to be if you want to ring in the new year with parties, champagne, music, and tons of party favors. If you’re not sure which Pensacola New Year’s events are for you, then we’ve got something that will help you out tremendously.
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
orlandoweekly.com
Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
utv44.com
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE CONDO FIRE
On 11/25/2022 17:07 hours, the Midway Fire District responded with two engines to the 8200 block of Navarre Parkway (Safe Harbor Village Condominiums) for a commercial structure fire. Midway assisted the Holley-Navarre Fire Department with extinguishing a fire in inside the wall of a 2nd floor unit. As a result,...
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality […]
Amtrak passenger service returning to Mobile
An agreement has been struck between Amtrak, the freight operators and the Alabama State Port Authority to allow for passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast corridor, according to a statement on Tuesday. The service will include the connection from New Orleans to Mobile, with four stops likely in coastal...
