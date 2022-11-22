Belt-swinging suspect strikes man in face at Queens subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An attacker struck a subway rider in the face with a belt at a Queens subway station last week, police said Tuesday as they released a surveillance image of a suspect they're searching for.

The 18-year-old victim was on a platform at the Middle Village–Metropolitan Avenue station around 2 p.m. last Thursday when two people got into an argument with him.

The dispute turned physical, and one of them beat the victim's face with a belt, police said.

The pair then fled the station, leaving the victim injured on the platform.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.