ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Belt-swinging suspect strikes man in face at Queens subway station

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209MJh_0jJpnn8000

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An attacker struck a subway rider in the face with a belt at a Queens subway station last week, police said Tuesday as they released a surveillance image of a suspect they're searching for.

The 18-year-old victim was on a platform at the Middle Village–Metropolitan Avenue station around 2 p.m. last Thursday when two people got into an argument with him.

The dispute turned physical, and one of them beat the victim's face with a belt, police said.

The pair then fled the station, leaving the victim injured on the platform.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for a white adult male who assaulted another man with a beer bottle Thursday morning inside the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station. According to police, the man engaged in a dispute with the victim that led to a physical altercation. At one point, the suspect took a beer bottle and smashed it against the 47-year-old man’s head multiple times. Police have not made any arrests. The post Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Gas Station Worker Shot in Head

BRONX - A gas station worker remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a man he was arguing with in the Bronx. The victim clings to life at Jacobi Hospital, cops say.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man

The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

NYPD: Commuters attacked in 2 separate incidents at subway stations

Two separate subway attacks happened within 30 minutes of each other Tuesday night, police say. The first incident took place at the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 10 p.m. Police say a suspect asked a man on the train for a cigarette and then went to rob him, leading to a fight. The victim was stabbed twice before the suspect took off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Still Unsolved

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy