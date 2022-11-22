Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Richarlison Brings Brazil to Life in the Second Half, Defeats Serbia 2-0
It’s safe to say, the canary yellow shirt is perhaps the most famous in the entire sports world. The boys in Brazil had a lot on their plate this Thanksgiving – and we don’t just mean turkey. After an exciting Group G brawl at Lusail Stadium, No....
NBC Los Angeles
Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of...
NBC Los Angeles
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
NBC Los Angeles
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
NBC Los Angeles
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Los Angeles
Senegal Scores Pair of Second-Half Goals to Fend Off Qatar
It took some patience, but Senegal remains in the hunt heading into the second week of World Cup action. After taking a 1-0 lead late in the first half, Senegal opened up the second half with a perfectly executed set piece. Ismail Jakob’s corner made contact with forward Famara Diedhiou’s head, and he buried the ball to the back post.
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch Wales Vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup
Iran and Wales opened their respective 2022 FIFA World Cup slates with very different games. Iran quickly proved to be no match for heavyweight England, falling behind 3-0 by halftime en route to a lopsided 6-2 defeat. Wales, on the other hand, engaged in a tight battle with the U.S....
NBC Los Angeles
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder Enzo Fernández closed the door shut with a beautiful curling strike in the 87th minute. Lionel Messi, who scored the...
NBC Los Angeles
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
NBC Los Angeles
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
NBC Los Angeles
Top Three Moments From Day 4 of 2022 World Cup
Day 4 of the 2022 World Cup brought a little bit of everything -- from upsets to breakout performances. Morocco and Croatia kicked things off early with a scoreless draw. Throughout the midday competitions, two giants took the field -- Germany ended up on the chopping block while Spain put up the most dominant performance of the tournament. Ending the day was Canada and Belgium in a chippy match that saw the Red Devils emerge with three points.
NBC Los Angeles
Portugal Goalkeeper Nearly Makes Devastating Mistake in World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa thought he was all alone in the box. He wasn't. That mistake nearly proved to be disastrous in the closing seconds of Portugal's 3-2 win...
NBC Los Angeles
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
NBC Los Angeles
João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span
It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
NBC Los Angeles
How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a...
NBC Los Angeles
2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a wild first week in Qatar. With every nation having played its first group stage game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we’ve already witnessed multiple shocking upsets and some thrilling encounters.
NBC Los Angeles
Was That LeBron James Playing in the World Cup? Star Acknowledges Lookalike
LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with a groin strain. Or has he?. It sure looked like LeBron playing in the World Cup on Sunday. No, James hasn't traded in his sneakers for cleats. The LeBron lookalike was actually Bryan Mbeumo, a forward on the Cameroon national team. Mbeumo's photo was posted on social media by @LakeShowYo and got the attention of James himself.
