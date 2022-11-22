Day 4 of the 2022 World Cup brought a little bit of everything -- from upsets to breakout performances. Morocco and Croatia kicked things off early with a scoreless draw. Throughout the midday competitions, two giants took the field -- Germany ended up on the chopping block while Spain put up the most dominant performance of the tournament. Ending the day was Canada and Belgium in a chippy match that saw the Red Devils emerge with three points.

