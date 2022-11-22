ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Small Business Saturday at Heather Massage & Wellness in Conshohocken

Heather Massage & Wellness (1065 Colwell Lane, Suite B, Conshohocken) is offering 10% off select massage gift certificates and 20% off all wellness products. The spa will be open on Saturday, November 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for shopping with complimentary snacks from ‘feine and beverages.
Take a tour of Conshohocken’s retail shops on Small Business Saturday

For Small Business Saturday on November 26th, several retail shops in Conshohocken have joined together for a special promotion. All you have to do is visit one of the participating shops, grab a punch card, and then visit all of the other shops on the tour and have your card punched. No purchase is necessary and everyone who completes the tour will be entered into a raffle.
