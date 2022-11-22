For Small Business Saturday on November 26th, several retail shops in Conshohocken have joined together for a special promotion. All you have to do is visit one of the participating shops, grab a punch card, and then visit all of the other shops on the tour and have your card punched. No purchase is necessary and everyone who completes the tour will be entered into a raffle.

