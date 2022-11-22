Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Why the cheap Pixel 7 ruins all other Black Friday phone deals
There’s a lot to consider when buying a phone during Black Friday, including display size, processor speed, camera quality, and more. Some Black Friday phone deals are outstanding. Others… not so much. While you could spend time crunching numbers and comparing specs — to the point where you...
It’s time to update the firmware on your Apple devices
Your AirPods seem simple accessories, but they also run code. Dagny Reese / UnsplashYou've got some maintenance to do.
CarPlay features that are actually available in iOS 16
Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes. While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work...
Digital Trends
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Black Friday has arrived and we’re excited to see some awesome Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. Whether you’re looking to buy the latest Apple iPad, checking out a Samsung Galaxy Tab, or thinking about something completely different, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals going on right now. With so many choices out there, we’re helping you out by picking out some of the best of the best. Read on while we take you through the highlights so you know exactly what you should buy and how much you can save.
Digital Trends
6 wireless earbuds that have never been cheaper than Black Friday
We look forward to Black Friday deals every year because we hope that our favorite products — the ones we’ve been saving for — will be at their lowest price of the year. Sometimes they are, and sometimes they definitely aren’t. That’s why we’ve rounded up six great wireless earbuds that are not only products we’ve reviewed and can recommend, but we’ve also verified that they’ve never been cheaper than right now.
Digital Trends
Should you buy a tablet on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
A lot of folks wait all year for Black Friday so they can pick up a tablet, but many also worry about whether waiting for Cyber Monday is a better idea. Well, we’ll look into that, as well as some great Black Friday deals you can pick up right now.
T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal
The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad Mini just got a $100 discount for Black Friday
The Apple Black Friday deals have officially landed today, and with retailers slashing prices on everything for AirPods to iPads, now’s the time to get shopping. If you’re in the market for a new tablet or you’re doing some holiday shopping for an Apple fan in your life, then you don’t want to sleep on this killer iPad Mini deal: Right now, Best Buy has the 2021 iPad Mini on sale for $100 off, letting you grab this awesome little tablet for just $400 today. Better yet, this deal isn’t limited to Prime members, but that likely means that it won’t last long.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: latest AirPods Pro just dropped to lowest-ever price
It’s the shopping experience you’ve been looking forward to, and Apple Black Friday deals are here to get you started in a big way. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on a huge discount of $49 off, dropping them down to historic lows. On Amazon, you can now get the AirPods Pro 2 for just $200, down from the typical price of $249. To take advantage of this rare opportunity, be sure to slam them in your cart now. Or, scroll on down for a moment to look at how the Pros are so professional.
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops, TVs, and more
Though Black Friday is over for another year, some of the best Black Friday deals are sticking around! We’ve hunted down the best Walmart Black Friday deals for you, saving you time and money on everything from AirPods to gaming laptops and TVs. Whatever you’re looking for — and whatever your budget — there’s something for everyone on this list. Keep reading for the best Walmart Black Friday deals available right now, but remember, if you see something you like, snap it up now, as it may not be around later.
Digital Trends
Sonos Beam vs. Sonos Arc: Which soundbar should you buy?
When it comes to home audio, Sonos is the kind of go-to name that is backed by years of phenomenal sound quality, intuitive features, and wire-free listening. From the company’s smallest wireless speakers to its most monolithic systems, the Sonos experience is buttressed by the amazing Sonos app (available for iOS and Android devices), a control center that grants access to a number of music streaming platforms, audio calibration tools, and much more.
Digital Trends
Black Friday is over, but this Sony 65-inch 4K TV is still under $700
In what felt like the blink of an eye, Black Friday came and went, but not every Black Friday deal disappeared quite as fast. One of the best Black Friday TV deals was saw was on the 65-inch Sony X75K 4K smart TV. This TV is marked down to just $580, giving you a $120 savings on its normal $700 sticker price. This incredible deal is still available as of right now, but there’s no guarantee it will last. Other deals of the same caliber are already sold out, so grab it while you can because there’s a good chance TV will sell out before Cyber Monday deals roll around.
Digital Trends
There’s still time to get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $1
Even though the majority of Kindle Black Friday deals are over, there are still a few going around, including supplementary deals like this one on Amazon’s Kindle Unlimted subscription. In fact, you can grab a three-month for the tiny price of $1, compared to the usual $10 it goes for, saving you a total of $29 over three months. Unfortunately, we’ve already seen a lot of similar deals on subscriptions and services end, so you should act quickly if you’re interested, and don’t wait for any potential Cyber Monday deals. Truthfully, we don’t know if we’ll see anything as good, or at all for Kindle Unlimited, so it’s worth picking it up now.
Digital Trends
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED, and Smart TVs
If you missed out on yesterday’s Black Friday deals, don’t worry. There are still tons of Black Friday TV deals out there to get excited about! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup to the latest OLED technology, or simply looking to add a cheap TV to your kitchen or bedroom, there’s an amazing deal for you. With so many choices out there, it can feel overwhelming, which is why we’re here to help. We’ve looked through all the best Black Friday TV deals and highlighted the very best of the bunch below. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Cheap Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal means you can avoid making the same mistake as me
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the folding phone I think I should have bought this year, at least over the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 4, and now you have the chance not to repeat my mistake and save a fairly hefty amount of money at the same time. A great Best Buy Black Friday deal has the , saving you $230 over the usual price.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Get this Lenovo touchscreen Chromebook for $99
Chromebooks are generally cheaper than their Windows-based counterparts, and they’re even more affordable with this year’s Black Friday Chromebook deals. If you’re in the market for one, here’s an offer to consider — Best Buy’s $80 discount for the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, which pulls its price down to $99 from its original price of $179. You won’t always see a Chromebook on sale for less than $100 in Black Friday deals, so complete the transaction now so that you won’t miss this opportunity.
Digital Trends
Ends soon: Save $800 on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor
With Black Friday over, many great deals have finished that we aren’t likely going to see coming back as Cyber Monday deals. There are still a few great deals left over, such as this deal on the Odyssey Neo G9. Samsung is still discounting it massively by $800 down to $1,500 from its usual $2,300. But you should pick it up quickly since we aren’t sure when exactly the deal will expire or if it will show up again for Cyber Monday. We’ve already seen similar deals end in the past few hours, so if you like it, pick it up!
Digital Trends
OLED TV Black Friday deals: LG, Samsung, and Sony
Whether you’re a seasoned home cinema enthusiast or you’re just building a high-end living room or basement theater for the first time, then an OLED TV is what you should be looking for. OLED, short for organic light-emitting diode, is a panel technology that forgoes traditional LED backlighting in favor of self-lit pixels that deliver superb color accuracy and unrivaled contrast. OLED TVs are considerably more expensive than their LED and QLED counterparts, however, so it’s worth the time to hunt down a good discount. The best Black Friday deals are here to help you do just that, and so are we. Below, we’ve scooped up all the best OLED TV Black Friday deals available this week from top brands including LG, Samsung, and Sony.
Digital Trends
I love the Oura Ring, but I’m increasingly worried about its future
I first put on an Oura Ring smart ring during the summer of 2021 and have used it continuously ever since. It remains the piece of wearable tech I have worn the most, and it’s unusual for a product to be this sticky. Contents. But recently, I’ve started to...
Digital Trends
How to update the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube
Amazon's many versions of the Fire TV Stick, along with the bigger and better Amazon Fire TV Cube, offer one of the most immersive and Alexa-friendly interfaces for connecting with all of your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, while also acting as a command center for your smart home devices (with the Voice Remote Pro. But like any do-it-all device that is web-connected, you'll want to make sure your Fire TV hardware is running the latest software.
Comments / 0