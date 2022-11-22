ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Woman convicted of Jan. 6 charges, but not in Pelosi laptop theft

By Chloe Folmar
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1cfx_0jJpmX3t00

A woman authorities say was a rioter on Jan. 6 was convicted on Monday of six charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but was found not guilty of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) laptop that day.

A jury found Riley Williams guilty of two felonies: interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Williams, who is linked to the white nationalist group “Groyper Army,” was also convicted of misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The jury was inconclusive on the two remaining charges against Williams, including obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting in the theft of government property.

Court documents indicate that Williams can be seen on CCTV video footage entering and exiting Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6.

A Discord user named “riley” posted multiple comments about taking the Speaker’s equipment from her office, including “I stole shit from Nancy Polesi [sic],” and “I took Polesis [sic] hard drives.”

Social media users also shared videos of an HP laptop resembling the one stolen from Pelosi’s office with the caption “they got the laptop.”

“Dude, put on gloves,” a person identified as Williams says in the video as another rioter handles the laptop.

A source told prosecutors that Williams planned to sell the laptop to a friend in Russia who would pass on information to Russia’s foreign intelligence service. That plan allegedly failed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WWLP

NYPD gang takedown: 32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office charged 32 alleged gang members from rival gangs in connection with 19 shootings, including one that injured a 3-year-old girl as she left day care. Two people died because […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS DFW

18 charged with meth trafficking, gun crimes in massive drug bust

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Eighteen people were arrested this week and charged with federal methamphetamine and gun crimes, federal officials announced Friday.U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said that twelve of the eighteen people accused were arrested in a "large-scale" operation in Levelland, Texas on Nov. 16, 2022. The other six people were already in state custody.Those charged include:Bobby Joe Gonzales – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineRance Devin Jordan – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineMichael Salazar – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineTimothy John Perez –  conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent...
LEVELLAND, TX
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy