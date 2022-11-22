ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

1011now.com

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
WOWT

Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID

OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
KETV.com

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts shares Thanksgiving message

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts released a Thanksgiving statement Thursday, with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen following suit. Ricketts said Thanksgiving is a time for all Nebraskans to reflect on the good life they enjoy in this state. "Just to reflect on the past year's blessing, and also remember...
News Channel Nebraska

Ricketts names Sheridan County Attorney to judicial appointment

CHADRON, Neb. -- A new judge will be joining the bench in the Panhandle next year following an appointment earlier this week. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Sheridan County Attorney Aaron Conn of Rushville to succeed retired 12th Judicial District County Judge Russ Harford of Chadron. Conn will be...
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
foxnebraska.com

NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position

AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s education scores show learning loss due to COVID-19 pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKNN) – The latest results of Nebraska’s education assessment scores and an accountability study continue to show that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 77,000 Nebraska students were chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10% of their time in school. “Before...
