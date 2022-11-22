Read full article on original website
Soccer-Messi keeps World Cup dream alive with magic strike against Mexico
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentina and Mexico were goalless at the break after a feisty but scrappy opening period, with both sides lacking a touch of composure and quality in the final third in Saturday's Group C clash at a raucous Lusail Stadium.
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
Canada battle past Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga.Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world No 18.However, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a much easier time on court as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level things up for Canada and take the semi-final contest to a decisive doubles.World No 6 Auger-Aliassime then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil...
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was...
Richarlison Brings Brazil to Life in the Second Half, Defeats Serbia 2-0
It’s safe to say, the canary yellow shirt is perhaps the most famous in the entire sports world. The boys in Brazil had a lot on their plate this Thanksgiving – and we don’t just mean turkey. After an exciting Group G brawl at Lusail Stadium, No....
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon
Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
