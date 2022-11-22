Read full article on original website
Italian app HYPE taps Bitpanda’s white label solution for fractional trading 24/7
HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management, has tapped Bitpanda to offer its 1.7 million customers the ability to invest in more than 2,500 assets including fractional stocks, ETFs, and precious metals, with any sized budget on a 24/7 basis, even when markets are closed. The integration, carried...
What Are The Key Criteria For Choosing The Best Platform To Trade Crypto
If you are new to cryptocurrencies, chances are that you are probably caught off guard by the immensity of information and new concepts that you are being bombarded with. If you’ve already been part of the crypto trading world for a while now, you are probably wondering if there’s anything you could be doing better or smarter to fully thrive in your investments.
Kaiko explains how to manage risk in crypto
Kaiko, a provider of real-time and historical cryptocurrency trade data, order books, and aggregated prices through a cryptocurrency API, has published an explainer on how to do proper risk management in crypto assets. The deep dive into crypto risk management was released by Kaiko in the aftermath of the FTX...
HEX Trust secures MVP license from Dubai’ VARA for crypto custody, brokerage, staking
“We recognize the enormous potential in this region for building one of the leading virtual asset hubs in the world. Hex Trust looks forward to expanding our client base in Dubai following the license approval and making a positive contribution to the VA ecosystem in the region.”. Hex Trust has...
Eurotrader acquires UK broker Petra Asset Management
Eurotrader Group has formally entered into the UK market with the acquisition of FCA-regulated broker, previously named Petra Asset Management Ltd. The new entity operates under the brand name Eurotrade Capital Ltd. The hiring of key personnel across management, compliance, and trading over the course of the year has been...
FTX’s Dubai license revoked by VARA crypto regulator
UAE’s regulators are acting on Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt FTX exchange in order to protect local investors. In the latest development, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara) has suspended the two-month-old license of FTX Exchange FZE, a subsidiary of FTX Europe and the Middle East division of FTX.
Bybit creates $100 million fund to help clients facing liquidity issues
Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit is setting up a $100 million fund to help restore confidence in the industry and support institutional investors within its ecosystem. As the collapse of FTX sent shockwaves through the crypto space, market makers and high-frequency trading (HFT) institutions are eligible to access up to...
CFI Financial Group acquires Egyptian broker El Mahrousa
CFI Financial Group, a multi-regulated FX and CFDs brokerage firm, has taken yet another leap in expanding its footprint within the MENA region. The UAE-headquartered group has acquired Egyptian brokerage firm “El Mahrousa”. The proposed takeover, which requires signoff from the Financial Regulatory Authority, reportedly bolsters CFI’s position...
Huobi rebrands following About Capital Buyout’s takeover
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has rebranded itself from “Huobi Global” to be simply known as “Huobi”. Huobi, a former ‘big three’ platform in China, says this brand upgrade unveils its global expansion roadmap following the takeover by About Capital Buyout Fund last month. Following the transition of ownership, the exchange said it will embrace a series of new international brand promotion and business expansion initiatives. This includes a global strategic advisory board alongside an injection of capital for a margin and risk provision fund.
SafePal faces exploding demand for wallet offerings triggered by FTX implosion
“The recent FTX situation has taught the industry an important lesson about decentralization and transparency.”. SafePal has reported record numbers of new users in the wake of FTX’s insolvency, with traffic to the platform increasing by 10x since November 11. Sales of SafePal’s web3 hardware wallet also reached record highs during the same period. Over the last 6 months, the number of users exceeds 7 million, covering users from more than 196 countries.
Sumsub to hold webinar on its BaFin-compliant Video Identification KYC solution
Sumsub has announced a free webinar for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries, namely Germany. The regtech specialist has revamped its Video Identification solution to become compliant with German KYC/AML regulatory requirements set...
ASIC orders Perpetual to temporarily stop offering two funds holding over AU$500 million
As at 30 September 2022, the Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund held $114.43 million in assets under management and the Perpetual Geared Australian Share Fund held $399.65 million in assets under management. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission has issued interim stop orders preventing Perpetual Investment Management Limited (Perpetual) from offering...
FIA Expo 2022: TNS addresses public cloud limitations with hybrid infrastructure
November is the month of the FIA Expo, one of the largest futures and options conferences in the world, bringing together regulators, exchanges, software vendors, and brokers in one place: the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. On the 14th and 15th of November, attendees flocked to the exhibit hall for the...
Italy’s regulator blacks out Finance CapitalFX, MFCapitalFX
Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) has shut down new websites in an ongoing clampdown against firms it accuses of illegally promoting investment products in the country. The financial regulator stepped in to warn the public about dealing with several companies, which include some...
Eco-friendly bitcoin mining pool named PEGA Pool heads to public launch in Q1 2023
PEGA Pool is set to open to the public in the first quarter of 2023. The UK-based mining pool aspires to become an industry game-changer, offering a green quality stamp for crypto mining worldwide, with its innovative methodology and approach. Bitcoin mining has a reputation for being energy-intensive in combination...
SteelEye calls for regulation amid FTX collapse: “We run the risk of seeing this happen again”
Matt Smith, CEO and co-founder of compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye, has called for digital asset regulation instead of ‘just letting crypto burn’. The statement was made amid the fallout from FTX’s collapse as more questions are being posed within the longstanding debate about crypto regulation.
HAYVN wants to buy payments business from bankrupt FTX
“We are open to a discussion with their bankers Perella Weinberg as soon as they have the courts approval to proceed.”. HAYVN has announced that it is considering a formal bid for the acquisition of the Payments business of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The institutional digital currency platform focuses on...
Talos announces Emi Lorincz and Chris Soutar to lead EMEA business
“We are proud to strengthen our EMEA team with Emi and Chris and look forward to their contributions and impact as they help Talos scale and expand in this key strategic area.”. Talos has appointed Emi Lorincz as Director of Business Development EMEA, and Chris Soutar as Sales Director EMEA.
The Future Of The Metaverse Is Multichain, But Its Users Must Be Unchained
The metaverse is evolving fast, emerging as a place that can be virtually visited by anyone to socialize, work, play games, build and more. It’s closely entwined with the world of blockchain and crypto, which enables it to be decentralized and permissionless, meaning that users have self-ownership of both their assets and the future direction of metaverse platforms.
