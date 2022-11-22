ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew: 'We really feel like we can make a run'

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do to track down the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South or get into the mix in the wild card race. After a 3-7 start to the year, the Jaguars will need to win at least six of their last seven games to finish above .500.

Wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew isn’t giving up hope, though.

“As a team, we’re not where we want to be and we feel like we can be doing so much better,” Agnew said Monday on an appearance on Jags Report Live. “That’s something we talked about during the bye week. This is where we’re at right now, we put ourselves in this position. We’ve got seven games left, we control our own destiny. So we’re just focused one week at a time trying to go 1-0, but we really feel like we can make a run.

“During the bye week, you kind of self-scout where you’re at in the season. We’re doing a lot of great things. … We’ve figured out the things we need to do better and we’re looking forward to it.”

Among the things that Agnew said the Jaguars have focused on improving is scoring in the red zone and avoiding turnovers. Through the first 11 weeks, Jacksonville has turned the ball over 13 times and has scored touchdowns on 54.1 percent of its trips to the red zone.

Agnew had his first career two-touchdown game earlier this year when he got into the end zone twice against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had his best day as a returner last week against the Kansas City Chiefs when he took a punt back 19 yards and a pair of kickoffs back 33 and 39 yards.

