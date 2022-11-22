Read full article on original website
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four
UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital...
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
Spike Strips Stop Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Mahwah Development: One Caught, Two Sought On Route 17
Mahwah police captured an overnight stolen car thief and searched for two others after using spike strips to stop the vehicle before dawn Friday, authorities said. The 2022 BMW X7 kept rolling and hit a Mahwah police car after the trio bailed out on Route 17 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A sad start to the long holiday weekend after flames tore through a home in Wayne County. The fire broke out at the place along Spring Hill Road in Sterling Township around 4 Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to knock down the fire in about...
Child sent to hospital after hit by car in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child riding a scooter was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car near an elementary school in Hanover Township. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Lee Park Avenue next to the Lee Park Elementary School. Police tell Eyewitness News the child was riding […]
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
Coroner needs help locating family of homeless Whitehall Township man found dead
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the family of an unhoused man found dead Wednesday in Whitehall Township. Shaun Romano, 52, was pronounced dead at about 11:50 p.m. in the area under Hamilton Street Bridge near Jordan Creek in Allentown, according to the coroner’s report.
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
Allentown pedestrian who died after colliding with propane truck identified
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down Lehigh Street and Oxford Drive in Allentown. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, collided with the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says
The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
