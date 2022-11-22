ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

103GBF

Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana

If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Willard Library Hosting a Victorian Christmas with Father Christmas and Krampus in Attendance

Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana. Of course with a history dating back to the 1800s you know the building is full of history. Of course, you already know about the infamous Grey Lady (and if you don't you can meet her, here), but what do you know about Victorian-era Christmas celebrations? Well on December 6th you can get a fully immersive experience at Willard Library.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Stay On the Ground While Enjoying a Meal in a Ski Gondola With Unique Southern Indiana Experience

One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials

Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Vanderburgh County Commissioners Lift Countywide Burn Ban

Feel free to burn away (responsibly, of course). After the more-than-expected snowfall over the weekend that put nearly the entire county under an inch or two (or more in some areas) of the white stuff, and a round or two of showers passed through the area, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced on Thursday that after consulting with the fire chiefs in the county, the amount of precipitation we received was significant enough to warrant lifting the ban which had been in place since October 28th effective immediately.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022

After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location

Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
