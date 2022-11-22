Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Indiana Haunted Attraction to Hold Christmas Themed Scare to Raise Money for Homeless Animals
You can't keep a good haunt down! Halloween may be over, but the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is creeping it scary with a Christmas-themed haunt to raise money for homeless animals in Warrick County. A Creepy Little Christmas. Much like the haunt in October, A Creepy Little Christmas is a...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
Longtime Residents of Warrick Humane Society Desperately Want Homes for the Holidays
Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.
Magical Owensboro Christmas Exhibit Features a Festive and Fun “Kentucky” Tree
Over the weekend, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held a sneak preview gala to unveil its 46th Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees. My friend Debbie Zuerner was on hand to take part and get in the holiday spirit with the museum's stunning collection of Christmas trees. One of trees in this year's exhibit pays tribute to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
How to Send Your Letter to Santa at His Indiana Residence & Get a Reply [DEADLINE]
Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for children for more than 150 years, it spans the globe and many cultures. Though children's requests through the centuries have certainly changed, there is one constant in all of this, Christmas magic. There are many ways to send letters to Father Christmas, including how to send one to his tristate address.
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Money and Peas for Annual Food Drive
No, that's not a typo in the headline. I know it sounds weird, but these two very specific requests will help the Evansville Rescue Mission provide Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity during their upcoming Gobbler Gathering Food Drive. Evansville Rescue Mission Gobbler Gathering Set for Tuesday, November 22nd.
Evv Airport Unveils Exciting Accessibility Initiatives Plus Therapy Dogs
The thought of boarding an airplane is enough to cause a lot of people anxiety. If you have a hidden disability, like autism, anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or chronic illness, you may need extra time or assistance. Evansville Regional Airport now has more programs available to make traveling more accessible.
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Willard Library Hosting a Victorian Christmas with Father Christmas and Krampus in Attendance
Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana. Of course with a history dating back to the 1800s you know the building is full of history. Of course, you already know about the infamous Grey Lady (and if you don't you can meet her, here), but what do you know about Victorian-era Christmas celebrations? Well on December 6th you can get a fully immersive experience at Willard Library.
Stay On the Ground While Enjoying a Meal in a Ski Gondola With Unique Southern Indiana Experience
One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials
Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
Vanderburgh County Commissioners Lift Countywide Burn Ban
Feel free to burn away (responsibly, of course). After the more-than-expected snowfall over the weekend that put nearly the entire county under an inch or two (or more in some areas) of the white stuff, and a round or two of showers passed through the area, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced on Thursday that after consulting with the fire chiefs in the county, the amount of precipitation we received was significant enough to warrant lifting the ban which had been in place since October 28th effective immediately.
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location
Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
103GBF
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0