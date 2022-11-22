Read full article on original website
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 17-23. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 22. Shane R. Burlingham, 43, of Belfast, was arrested...
Rockland Main Street closed tonight for Parade of Lights
ROCKLAND — The Parade of Lights on Main Street is tonight, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 6 p.m. “Come join us for the festivities!” said the Rockland Police Department. The parade route will be from The Maine State Ferry Terminal (START), down Main Street (heading south/wrong way) and then to Pleasant Street (END).
Thomas Lee Mackie, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas Lee Mackie, 74, passed away on November 18, 2022, at his home. He was born in Rockland on November 26, 1947, the youngest child of Lawrence and Doris (Eaton) Mackie. Tom attended Rockland schools and graduated from Rockland District High School in 1966, where he played varsity basketball his junior and senior years.
Here for you if you need me
For 12 years, practicing as a family doctor, I came to know many people in the Midcoast. In addition to helping many people in a family practice, I also was the medical director of the Pen Bay Hospice and Palliative Care program and also treated hundreds of people for their drug addictions.
Turkey Trot 5K sees new race coordinator, larger crowd
ROCKPORT — “This is our biggest turnout yet,” said race coordinator Phoebe Carlson. The Penobscot Bay YMCA last conducted its annual Turkey Trot 5K in 2019, welcoming 243 participants to the starting line. This year, Nov. 25, 2022, after a two year hiatus, 266 pairs of sneakers ran or walked the course from Camden’s Limerock Street, looping along Rockport’s Russell Avenue and making almost a full circle back to the Y on Union Street.
Agenda set for Appleton school committee meeting Nov. 28
APPLETON — The school committee for the Appleton Village School will hold its next committee meeting Monday, Nov. 28 and the agenda for the meeting has been set. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the school. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4....
Rockland man leads police on foot chase, wanted on outstanding warrants
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested by police on several outstanding warrants, including a warrant for probation revocation. Harley Winchenbach, 30, was taken into custody by Rockland Police Nov. 17 at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a brief foot pursuit. He was charged by police with criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 8-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 8. Joshua A. Meserve Jr.,...
Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting Nov. 28
BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gladys Weymouth Elementary School in Morrill and remotely. Register in advance:. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER. II. ADJUSTMENTS...
Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!
I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
Mt. Battie Star returns for the holidays
CAMDEN — A small, but hearty crowd braved the November cold to watch the first lighting of the Mt. Battie Star for 2022. Always at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the intimate ceremony is a longtime tradition of spreading cheer and goodwill over the region. Members of the assembly...
Help Waldo County Soil, Water Conservation District plan for the future
Complete a short 3 question survey and be entered for a chance to win a free plant of your choice at the 2023 spring plant sale. Waldo County Soil & Water Conservation District is seeking information from Waldo County residents and stakeholders about how you see priorities and goals for natural resource work in Waldo County over the next five years.
Santa Claus arrives in Rockland drizzle accompanied by warm smiles
ROCKLAND — Santa Claus arrived by Coast Guard vessel to Rockland’s Middle Pier, Nov. 25, 2022 to begin his annual visit with Rockland residents and visitors. A hardy crowd of all ages welcomed him at noon as rain grew more noticeable. Santa briefly stepped on to Main Street...
