Meridian housing code report yields 'alarming' results
A report that calls Meridian's lack of medium- and high-density housing "alarming," says the city can offer more affordable and age-friendly housing by making changes to its zoning code. The code audit was commissioned by AARP and conducted by WGI, a design and professional services firm, according to emails obtained...
Colorado Begins Steps to Legalize Psychedelic Mushrooms
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
Idaho-General-Election-Canvass-2022-1024x768.jpg
The Idaho State Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 Wednesday to certify the results of the state’s general election. As part of the canvass and certification, the State Board of Canvassers met at the Idaho State Capitol, received a report from the Secretary of State’s Office and was presented with election data and results from every […]
Idaho Ice Fishing: A Fun Way to Extend Your Fishing Season
LEWISTON, ID - One of the hottest opportunities (figuratively speaking) to extend your fishing season and to catch fish in the winter months is ice fishing. This year, fisheries staff with the Idaho Fish and Game say they are optimistic about conditions. “Winter arrived a little early for many parts...
Fatal Head-on Collision on State Highway 45 South of Nampa Claims One Life
NAMPA, ID - A 26-year-old man from Melba, ID was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa, ID. On Saturday, November 26 at approximately 10:42 a.m., the Idaho State Police and medical crews responded to State Highway 45 near Deer Flat Road south of Nampa, ID for reports of a two-vehicle fatality collision.
