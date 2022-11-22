Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State fans chant "We Want Urban" at former coach after Michigan loss
Ryan Day lost his second-straight game to Michigan as Ohio State football coach, and that led some vocal Buckeye fans to make a pitch directly to the man who preceded him in the job, with Urban Meyer back on campus. Meyer was serving his role as analyst on the "Big Noon Saturday" show on Fox after ...
Big Ten Commissioner Makes CFP Cases for Michigan, Ohio State
The league’s boss shared why he thinks the Wolverines and the Buckeyes both belong in the College Football Playoff despite Ohio State’s loss Saturday.
Young, No. 8 Alabama roll past Auburn 49-27 in Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for No. 8 Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn 49-27 in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Alabama (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) reached double digits in wins for a 15th consecutive season despite being unable to fulfill those ever-present national title aspirations. The Tigers (5-7, 2-6) were trying to ensure bowl eligibility and salvage a disappointing campaign that included the Oct. 31 firing of coach Bryan Harsin. Young, a junior, completed 20 of 30 passes with an interception and ran for 48 yards. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is projected as a high NFL draft pick if he leaves early, as is Tide All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who had a fourth-quarter sack to help stall a late Auburn drive.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. Wake Forest (7-5, 3-5) quarterback Sam Hartman completed 26-of-42 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted late in the fourth by Duke defensive back Darius Joiner. Demon Deacon wide receiver A.T. Perry had eight catches for 87 yards and a score in the loss.
Oklahoma State out to avoid sluggish start vs. Prairie View AM
Oklahoma State hopes to get off to a faster start when it hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon in
ABC7 Los Angeles
College Football Playoff scenarios by the numbers
With two weeks left, there's eight teams for four spots. That's the overly simplified version of the College Football Playoff landscape right now, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. Of course, the positions of those eight teams are wildly different from one another, so that's where we're going to rely on the Predictor -- which uses FPI projections and predicts the committee's selection process based on its past behavior -- to answer key questions about the playoff race as we near the finish line.
How To Watch The Miami Heat At The Atlanta Hawks Saturday, Injury Updates, Betting Lines Etc
The Heat play at the Hawks Sunday in Atlanta
Comments / 0