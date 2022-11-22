Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY. Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.
WVNT-TV
Tamarack Marketplace prepares for Small Business Saturday
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley is preparing to host local artists, vendors and musicians on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M., while Tamarack is hosting local vendors they will also offer 20% off most of their retail items.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia woman born deaf to serve as grand marshal of parade that changed her life
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — It has been 40 years since the first time Billie Roddy Rogers was able to hear the sounds of the world around her and the Grand Marshal of the city of Williamson’s Christmas parade will be Rogers. “The first sound I heard was ‘Santa...
WVNT-TV
James Monroe prepares to host Wheeling Central, final push to Wheeling
LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — The James Monroe Mavericks are preparing for their final push before hopefully punching their ticket to Wheeling for a shot at a state title. The top seeded Mavericks will host the number five seed, Wheeling Central in Lindside on Friday, November 24, 2022 at 4 P.M. The Mavericks are coming off of a big win over Greenbrier West 48-13 and are looking for another one on Friday. Wheeling Central Head Coach Mike Young said he knows they have a tough test ahead of them given the Mavericks physicality.
