Michigan State

Up North Voice

The wild turkey is making a comeback

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – As we mark the annual holiday that revolves around turkey, let’s look back and celebrate these birds’ remarkable return from near extinction, often called one of the country’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories. In Michigan, wild turkeys had been plentiful prior to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Bill to allow permanent sale of cocktails to-go passes Michigan Senate

The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill to make cocktails to-go a permanent menu item for restaurants and bars around the state. Senate Bill 1163, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, would nix the current expiration date on a previous law allowing qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages off premises. Without the passage of the Senate bill, the law expires at the end of 2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Declares Small Business Saturday in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Woman wins $264,838 Michigan Lottery prize 5 years after winning $4 million

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A St. Clair County woman recently won another big Michigan Lottery prize five years after winning $4 million. "In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn’t believe I had won again! I didn’t have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the 58-year-old woman said.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
majorleaguefishing.com

VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan

There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
MICHIGAN STATE
glenarborsun.com

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good

It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit

DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week

LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams

Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
