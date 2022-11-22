Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
The wild turkey is making a comeback
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – As we mark the annual holiday that revolves around turkey, let’s look back and celebrate these birds’ remarkable return from near extinction, often called one of the country’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories. In Michigan, wild turkeys had been plentiful prior to the...
Bill to allow permanent sale of cocktails to-go passes Michigan Senate
The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill to make cocktails to-go a permanent menu item for restaurants and bars around the state. Senate Bill 1163, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, would nix the current expiration date on a previous law allowing qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages off premises. Without the passage of the Senate bill, the law expires at the end of 2025.
Outdoor recreation grows into $10B industry in Michigan
LANSING, MI – Skiing, boating, biking. Michigan is home to a roster of outdoor sports. But it’s more than just fun and games. Outdoor recreation last year in Michigan grew into a booming $10.8 billion industry that employs nearly 10,000 people. “The outdoor recreation economy is a powerful,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Declares Small Business Saturday in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying...
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
fox2detroit.com
Woman wins $264,838 Michigan Lottery prize 5 years after winning $4 million
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A St. Clair County woman recently won another big Michigan Lottery prize five years after winning $4 million. "In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn’t believe I had won again! I didn’t have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the 58-year-old woman said.
St. Clair County woman wins $264K jackpot a few years after winning $4M prize
LANSING, MI -- Five years after she brought home a $4 million prize, a St Clair County woman’s luck has struck again as she won a $264,838 Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The 58-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- bought her winning ticket at Ray’s Market, located at 1801 Richman Road in Smiths Creek.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
majorleaguefishing.com
VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan
There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
‘Our holiday tradition’: Michigan families head to work on Small Business Saturday
Bailey Ahles couldn’t give you a start date for when she began working at Caravan Gift Shop. What started as helping out after school has evolved into managing one of Ann Arbor’s oldest stores. It’s a story of history repeating. The Caravan Gift Shop was a first job...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit
DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
National Dog Show features two of Michigan’s best
Of the nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 different breeds that entered the competition last weekend, 16 hail from Michigan, including at least two participants that you will see on the broadcast.
Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week
LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
