Rhonda Renee Lee, 56, of Cedar Hill died Nov. 12, 2022, following a battle with breast cancer. Mrs. Lee was a teacher with the Meramec Valley School District for more than 32 years and was voted Teacher of the Year in 2011. She loved the beach, reading books, and sitting in the garden with her husband, Kevin, and dog, Ivy Jane. She was happiest when surrounded by family, and could sit in the kitchen and listen to her daughters talk for hours. Born May 6, 1966, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Eunice (Ficken) Mathes of Cedar Hill and the late Sam Jones.

CEDAR HILL, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO