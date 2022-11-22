Read full article on original website
247Sports
Tigers expect test from Billikens, talented point guard
Jaylin Williams getting ready to go up over the defense for a lefty hook and two points. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) AUBURN, Alabama–Facing a rematch on Sunday vs. Saint Louis means a rematch with one of college basketball’s top point guards, 6-0, 190 junior Yuri Collins. Auburn will play host to the 5-1 Billikens at 2 p.m. CST at Neville Arena in a matchup that will be televised on the SEC Network.
timesnewspapers.com
Congratulations, Kirkwood!
The Kirkwood High School Pioneers took the Frisco Bell for the ninth row in a year with the team’s 56-7 win over the Webster Groves High School Statesmen in today’s Turkey Day football game at Moss Field in Webster Groves!. KHS Pioneer Deion Brown set the Kirkwood record...
myleaderpaper.com
William Leo Broeker Sr., 73, Hillsboro
William Leo Broeker Sr., 73, of Hillsboro died Nov. 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Broeker worked as a contractor. After he retired, he enjoyed helping those in need, being outdoors, spending time at the family farm and spending time with family. Born Jan. 28, 1949, in St. Charles, he was the son of the late Albinus and Viola Broeker.
myleaderpaper.com
Rhonda Renee Lee, 56, Cedar Hill
Rhonda Renee Lee, 56, of Cedar Hill died Nov. 12, 2022, following a battle with breast cancer. Mrs. Lee was a teacher with the Meramec Valley School District for more than 32 years and was voted Teacher of the Year in 2011. She loved the beach, reading books, and sitting in the garden with her husband, Kevin, and dog, Ivy Jane. She was happiest when surrounded by family, and could sit in the kitchen and listen to her daughters talk for hours. Born May 6, 1966, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Eunice (Ficken) Mathes of Cedar Hill and the late Sam Jones.
myleaderpaper.com
Austin L. Schroeder, 25, Hillsboro
Austin L. Schroeder, 25, of Hillsboro died Nov. 18, 2022, in Arnold. Mr. Schroeder was a manager in the food service industry. He was born Jan. 22, 1997, in St. Louis, the son of Kim (Holmer) Schroeder of Arnold and Ron Schroeder of Hillsboro. In addition to his parents, he...
myleaderpaper.com
Kerry Dellus Kime, 66, De Soto
Kerry Dellus Kime, 66, of De Soto died Nov. 21, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Kime worked for the Jefferson County Highway Department. Born March 3, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary (Faulkner) Fuwell and Dellus Kime. He is survived by his wife of 35...
myleaderpaper.com
Cheryll L. (Walker) Brewington, 77, Arnold
Cheryll L. (Walker) Brewington, 77, of Arnold died Nov. 20, 2022, in Arnold. Mrs. Brewington retired as an office manager with Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home. Born Feb. 23, 1945, in Fredericktown, she was the daughter of the late Nadine (Genthen) and Wilbur Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jerry D. Brewington.
Soccer bar in Tower Grove South shuts down street for World Cup fans
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of fans filled the street outside of Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove South for the big World Cup match between the United States and England on Friday. The game started at 2 p.m. but the owners of the bar said people were there as early as 7:30 a.m.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
Chesterfield Powerball player wins $50,000
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.
myleaderpaper.com
Ida Jeanette Caruthers 85, Fenton
Ida Jeanette Caruthers 85, of Fenton died Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Caruthers was born March 22, 1937, in Flat River, the daughter of the late Lora (Kannaday) and James Kennedy. She is survived by her husband: Donald Caruthers of Fenton; four children: Missy (Mike) Coppedge of Hernando,...
myleaderpaper.com
Michael Charles Douglas Sr., 61, Imperial
Michael Charles Douglas Sr., 61, of Imperial died Nov. 19, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Douglas was a machinist with Local District 9. Born Aug. 11, 1961, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Ellen (Frazee) Donald Douglas and the stepson of Karen Douglas. He is survived...
myleaderpaper.com
Eugene M. Werges, 76, Pacific
Eugene M. Werges, 76, of Pacific died Nov. 20, 2022. Mr. Werges was proud of his craft as a bricklayer, and was the longest-standing member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1, earning the position of superintendent bricklayer. He was patriotic and a supporter of law enforcement. He enjoyed hunting and was often seen wearing camouflage. His kindness and hard work made him a role model for his family and friends. Born Aug. 4, 1946, he was the son of the late Leona (Sarniguet) and William Werges.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton woman, Cedar Hill man injured in accident
A 43-year-old Fenton woman and 64-year-old Cedar Hill man were injured Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Delores Drive in Murphy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:40 a.m., Tamara L. Sigman, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey west...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Whatever You Do, Don’t Run if You’re a Milkman in St. Louis
Some do's and don'ts are common sense. Don't step on Superman's cape. Don't spit into the wind. And, don't run if you're a milkman in St. Louis. That last one is a real thing by the way. I happened upon this fun conversation on Quora about some of the dumbest...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Woman Missing Since November 22
A Sullivan woman has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 22. Kaitlyn Roberts was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Maple Street area. She is an 18-year-old white female, 5-feet tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan Police Department...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Food Pantry to hold benefit concert
The Arnold Food Pantry will hold a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Rickman Auditorium on the Fox Schools campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Garden Party band will perform. The St. Louis-based, three-piece band features Gene Ackmann, Liz Henderson and Richie Daniels, all members of the Butch Wax and the Hollywoods band. The group typically plays classic rock, classic country and other oldies.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man arrested following crash near Cedar Hill
Gary L. Meyer, 57, of Fenton was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, following an accident at Hwy. 30 and Local Hillsboro Road near Cedar Hill that left a Catawissa woman injured. Meyer was arrested for an alleged burglary, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:28 p.m., Meyer was driving...
