Arizona State

FanSided

Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
BUFFALO, NY
People

NFL BFFs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce 'Can't Even Put Into Words' Their Love for Each Other

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning duo are inseparable, on and off the field: "He's just the life of the party," Mahomes says of Kelce The Kansas City Chiefs had just eked out a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10 when tight end Travis Kelce's post-game interview was interrupted by a familiar face: teammate Patrick Mahomes. "I love this dude right here, baby!" the quarterback cried as he ran over and wrapped Kelce in a hug. "This my dawg!" The candid display of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show

The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Burrow has put up over 300 yards and four touchdowns in three of his last five games, and he gets another juicy matchup in Week 12. The Titans are allowing a league-high 287.7 passing yards per game and have also allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season. The Titans have a fantastic run defense, and Joe Mixon (concussion) could miss this game, which should lead to Burrow having to make even more plays through the air. He should be ranked as a top-five fantasy QB this week.
NFL

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

The rookie running back had slowly mixed into the backfield rotation this season, netting fewer than nine carries in the first nine games. In the Week 10 win in Germany, White got the bulk of the workload, carrying 22 times for 105 yards. The usage and production portend to bigger things moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 12 sleepers

If there's an unofficial marker to the stretch run of the fantasy football season, it's Thanksgiving. We've long passed the halfway point of the season but still have a few weeks left of the regular season. It's not quite do-or-die for many managers. But there's also just a different feel in the air. We've entered the Holiday SZN, standing on the precipice of winter.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight

Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show: QB shuffle

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new, day-before-Thanksgiving edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by discussing some of the biggest storylines from around the league, including several starting QB shakeups and what it means for the fantasy pieces involved. They go on to preview a Thanksgiving Day stuffed with football as well as the Week 12 matchups while giving you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
NFL

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Trevor Lawrence outrushes Lamar Jackson; Packers upset Eagles

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 12 schedule). I was feeling real bold last week and almost nailed my prediction of Jeff Saturday improving to 2-0. I'm going to keep bringing the fire. This week, Trevor Lawrence will outrush Lamar Jackson. Wouldn't that be something?! Since Week 4, Jackson is averaging 60.4 rush yards per game, a decline from 81 per game in Weeks 1-3. Meanwhile, the most yards Lawrence has ever rushed for in a game: 53 during the Jags' Week 9 win over the Raiders. And this Sunday, he faces the Ravens' third-ranked run defense. It's a tall order, but man, wouldn't this be fun? Like I said, let's get bold!

