Farm Progress America, November 24, 2022
Max Armstrong shares his thoughts on the Thanksgiving holiday, which brings back fond memories. However, he notes that holidays can be a struggle for those who have lost a loved one. He shares his experiences as a child on a farm in Indiana. Max offered thoughts from the farmers he saw during the Mecum Gone Farming tractor auction who expressed their thoughts for the season.
Tough time for corn buyers
As Thanksgiving approached, the corn basis in eastern Nebraska was 80 over December futures and in western New York, it was 30 under December. A normal basis in eastern Nebraska over the last few years has been 50 to 70 under, and in western New York, 30 to 70 over. About the time you think you’ve seen everything you’ve actually seen nothing.
