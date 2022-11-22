ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State’s Mott earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State’s junior defensive end Brendan Mott has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

It is Mott’s first career Big 12 weekly honor and the 10th by the Wildcats this year, which is the most in school history. It is the second-straight week a Wildcat defender has been honored as safety Drake Cheatum was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following the Baylor game.

Mott carded a career-high three sacks against West Virginia , tied for the fourth most in school history and the 12th most in the nation this season. It was the third time this year a Wildcat had three sacks in a game as K-State is one of only two teams to have three players with three sack games this season.

Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on FOX.

