CoinTelegraph
Huobi launches refreshed brand, unveils post-acquisition global expansion roadmap
November 22, 2022 – Huobi, one of the world’s leading virtual assets exchanges, today launched its refreshed branding strategy where it will be known simply as “Huobi” instead of “Huobi Global”. It also unveiled its global expansion roadmap for the first time after its acquisition by About Capital last month, which will follow a more globalized approach to operations.
CoinTelegraph
Boosty Labs develops blockchain projects for industry leaders including Ledger, Near and Storj
New York, NY — Boosty Labs, the world’s biggest blockchain dev shop, continues to create new areas of service and cooperates with top players in the cryptocurrency industry. Boosty Labs is the largest world-class company specializing in outsourcing blockchain technology development, system integration, the automation of technological and...
TechCrunch
Leta, a Kenyan supply chain and logistics SaaS provider, raises $3M to scale in Africa
Leta’s proprietary route and load optimization technology is designed to boost efficiency in the delivery of goods to customers, and reduces the number of vehicles needed for distribution, leading to cost savings and increased competitiveness. In its expansion phase, backed by a $3 million pre-seed funding, the startup looks...
crowdfundinsider.com
Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform
Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
CoinTelegraph
DIFX Says Hola Mzansi by Joining Hands with Digital Banking Platform eZaga to Launch DoshFX
Fully secured centralized exchange, DIFX has officially partnered with eZaga, South Africa’s premier digital banking platform, to set up a new regional crypto platform, DoshFX. Digital Financial Exchange known as DIFX is an EU-regulated CEX, disrupting the financial industry by bridging digital and traditional assets. With DIFX, users can...
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
In the days following the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas kept a low-profile, releasing a trickle of press releases and hanging up the phone on inquiring journalists. That changed with a bombshell on Thursday night, when the agency—a kind of supercharged version of the...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant JPMorgan Files Trademark for New Crypto Wallet With Ability to Exchange and Transfer Virtual Currencies
Financial services industry titan JPMorgan has filed a trademark for a new digital assets wallet. In a recent filing with the United States Trademark and Patents Office (USTPO), JPMorgan filed a trademark for a product called J.P. Morgan Wallet. According to the required trademark statement of use document, the J.P....
CoinTelegraph
Dubai NFT global networking meet-up with Binance director of CIS and Asia by Connect+
Connect+ is organizing a private event gathering under one roof more than 500 techpreneurs and investors this Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Dubai, UAE. Nonfungible token (NFT) Private Party Cashuzbek Dubai is a private networking conference by Connect+. More than 1,000 guests are planning to upgrade their business network and catch market and project development insights from metaverse and NFT top projects representatives during this Web3 meet-up . event will take place at Soho Garden Dubai.There will be zoning by themes and activities.The organizers did their best while preparing such a large-scale event in order not to lose the private atmosphere for meeting attendees.Each guest will have the opportunity to Join the discussion of the top market leaders during 12 hours of networking.
CoinTelegraph
Block.one and its CEO become largest Silvergate Capital shareholders
Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, which developed the EOSIO blockchain platform and EOS (EOS) coin, has purchased a stake in Silvergate Capital, the holding company for Silvergate Bank, a crypto-fiat gateway network designed for financial institutions, according to an SEC filing. That document, dated Nov. 23, listed Nov. 16 as the date of the transaction.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi protocol raises $10M from Bitfinex, Ava Labs despite turbulent market
The ongoing crypto bear market has proven itself to be a builders market as investments continue to find projects with promise. Onomy, a Cosmos blockchain-based ecosystem, just secured millions from investors for the development of its new protocol. The project merges decentralized finance (DeFi) and the foreign exchange market to bring the latter on-chain.
Quartz
FTX’s collapse hits Africa’s crypto community
Sam Bankman-Fried has quickly become a persona non grata everywhere, including in Africa. Once hailed as a crypto guru, the collapse of his FTX exchange platform has sent shockwaves round the world, taking with it billions of investors’ money. Even as he continues to thread tweets with apologetic overtones, Africans are taking stock of their own losses.
CoinTelegraph
Casper Association launches $25M grant to support developers on its blockchain
Scalable blockchain network Casper announced the launch of its new Casper Accelerate Grant Program on Nov. 23, created to support developers and innovators who are building apps to support infrastructure, end-user applications, and research innovation on its blockchain. The Casper Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) enterprise-focused blockchain designed to help...
crowdfundinsider.com
Atoa Wants to Obliterate Visa and Mastercard by Dropping Fees, Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Using credit cards is convenient but costly for merchants. So much so, they just raise their prices a bit for everyone. UK-based Fintech Atoa wants to challenge the dominance of Visa and Mastercard by cratering the cost of accepting payments by up to 70%, and the company has just announced it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding.
CoinTelegraph
Industry expresses confidence in the NFT space amid the FTX collapse
Even before the FTX collapse, nonfungible token (NFT) collections have already felt the impact of the crypto winter, with trading volumes going down by 98%. With the FTX debacle, the once burgeoning space seems to have been hit with the final nail to its coffin. However, executives within the industry are optimistic about the space’s recovery.
CoinTelegraph
Block Earner sued over crypto-yield products, CEO calls for clarity
The CEO of fintech firm Block Earner has lashed out over the “lack of clarity” in Australia’s financial licensing regime after his company was sued by the country’s financial services regulator for providing unlicensed crypto-based investment products. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on...
CoinTelegraph
Institutional investors are buying through crypto winter: Survey
A survey of institutional investors suggests that their cryptocurrency allocations have increased over the last year despite the industry going through a prolonged crypto winter. A Coinbase-sponsored survey released on Nov. 22 and conducted between Sep. 21 and Oct. 27, found that 62% of institutional investors invested in crypto had...
CoinTelegraph
EU-based crypto exchange Bitpanda secures crypto license in Germany
In an official blog post, Bitpanda announced that it has secured a crypto custody license from the German financial authority, BaFin. Having obtained this license, the Austrian-based crypto exchange can now legally market its services to residents of Germany. Bitpanda also claimed to be the first retail crypto exchange based out of Europe to have achieved this distinction.
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
TechCrunch
Female Invest acquires sustainability-focused investment platform Gaia Investments
The Copenhagen-based startup announced the acquisition of fellow Danish fintech Gaia Investments this week with plans to integrate the trading platform, which focuses on investing in companies with sustainability goals, into its app. The purchase price of Gaia was undisclosed, but the startup raised at a $3 million valuation, three months prior to the transaction, Female Invest told TechCrunch.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 DApp improves staking and transfers on Polkadot and DotSama
The learning curve for blockchain and its related topics is steep. To this day, even those familiar with blockchain terminology need help to perform basic functions like storing, trading and transacting with crypto assets, in addition to using nonfungible tokens (NFTs) for any of their intended use cases beyond being a digital collectible. For this reason, the unfortunate reality is that despite networks like Ethereum being diverse in utility across payments, storing data and other decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases, mass adoption continues to meet challenges since few know how to interact with blockchain technology.
