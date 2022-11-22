ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Huobi launches refreshed brand, unveils post-acquisition global expansion roadmap

November 22, 2022 – Huobi, one of the world’s leading virtual assets exchanges, today launched its refreshed branding strategy where it will be known simply as “Huobi” instead of “Huobi Global”. It also unveiled its global expansion roadmap for the first time after its acquisition by About Capital last month, which will follow a more globalized approach to operations.
CoinTelegraph

Boosty Labs develops blockchain projects for industry leaders including Ledger, Near and Storj

New York, NY — Boosty Labs, the world’s biggest blockchain dev shop, continues to create new areas of service and cooperates with top players in the cryptocurrency industry. Boosty Labs is the largest world-class company specializing in outsourcing blockchain technology development, system integration, the automation of technological and...
TechCrunch

Leta, a Kenyan supply chain and logistics SaaS provider, raises $3M to scale in Africa

Leta’s proprietary route and load optimization technology is designed to boost efficiency in the delivery of goods to customers, and reduces the number of vehicles needed for distribution, leading to cost savings and increased competitiveness. In its expansion phase, backed by a $3 million pre-seed funding, the startup looks...
crowdfundinsider.com

Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform

Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
CoinTelegraph

DIFX Says Hola Mzansi by Joining Hands with Digital Banking Platform eZaga to Launch DoshFX

Fully secured centralized exchange, DIFX has officially partnered with eZaga, South Africa’s premier digital banking platform, to set up a new regional crypto platform, DoshFX. Digital Financial Exchange known as DIFX is an EU-regulated CEX, disrupting the financial industry by bridging digital and traditional assets. With DIFX, users can...
CoinTelegraph

Dubai NFT global networking meet-up with Binance director of CIS and Asia by Connect+

Connect+ is organizing a private event gathering under one roof more than 500 techpreneurs and investors this Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Dubai, UAE. Nonfungible token (NFT) Private Party Cashuzbek Dubai is a private networking conference by Connect+. More than 1,000 guests are planning to upgrade their business network and catch market and project development insights from metaverse and NFT top projects representatives during this Web3 meet-up . event will take place at Soho Garden Dubai.There will be zoning by themes and activities.The organizers did their best while preparing such a large-scale event in order not to lose the private atmosphere for meeting attendees.Each guest will have the opportunity to Join the discussion of the top market leaders during 12 hours of networking.
CoinTelegraph

Block.one and its CEO become largest Silvergate Capital shareholders

Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, which developed the EOSIO blockchain platform and EOS (EOS) coin, has purchased a stake in Silvergate Capital, the holding company for Silvergate Bank, a crypto-fiat gateway network designed for financial institutions, according to an SEC filing. That document, dated Nov. 23, listed Nov. 16 as the date of the transaction.
CoinTelegraph

DeFi protocol raises $10M from Bitfinex, Ava Labs despite turbulent market

The ongoing crypto bear market has proven itself to be a builders market as investments continue to find projects with promise. Onomy, a Cosmos blockchain-based ecosystem, just secured millions from investors for the development of its new protocol. The project merges decentralized finance (DeFi) and the foreign exchange market to bring the latter on-chain.
Quartz

FTX’s collapse hits Africa’s crypto community

Sam Bankman-Fried has quickly become a persona non grata everywhere, including in Africa. Once hailed as a crypto guru, the collapse of his FTX exchange platform has sent shockwaves round the world, taking with it billions of investors’ money. Even as he continues to thread tweets with apologetic overtones, Africans are taking stock of their own losses.
CoinTelegraph

Casper Association launches $25M grant to support developers on its blockchain

Scalable blockchain network Casper announced the launch of its new Casper Accelerate Grant Program on Nov. 23, created to support developers and innovators who are building apps to support infrastructure, end-user applications, and research innovation on its blockchain. The Casper Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) enterprise-focused blockchain designed to help...
CoinTelegraph

Industry expresses confidence in the NFT space amid the FTX collapse

Even before the FTX collapse, nonfungible token (NFT) collections have already felt the impact of the crypto winter, with trading volumes going down by 98%. With the FTX debacle, the once burgeoning space seems to have been hit with the final nail to its coffin. However, executives within the industry are optimistic about the space’s recovery.
CoinTelegraph

Block Earner sued over crypto-yield products, CEO calls for clarity

The CEO of fintech firm Block Earner has lashed out over the “lack of clarity” in Australia’s financial licensing regime after his company was sued by the country’s financial services regulator for providing unlicensed crypto-based investment products. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on...
CoinTelegraph

Institutional investors are buying through crypto winter: Survey

A survey of institutional investors suggests that their cryptocurrency allocations have increased over the last year despite the industry going through a prolonged crypto winter. A Coinbase-sponsored survey released on Nov. 22 and conducted between Sep. 21 and Oct. 27, found that 62% of institutional investors invested in crypto had...
CoinTelegraph

EU-based crypto exchange Bitpanda secures crypto license in Germany

In an official blog post, Bitpanda announced that it has secured a crypto custody license from the German financial authority, BaFin. Having obtained this license, the Austrian-based crypto exchange can now legally market its services to residents of Germany. Bitpanda also claimed to be the first retail crypto exchange based out of Europe to have achieved this distinction.
crowdfundinsider.com

Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade

Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
TechCrunch

Female Invest acquires sustainability-focused investment platform Gaia Investments

The Copenhagen-based startup announced the acquisition of fellow Danish fintech Gaia Investments this week with plans to integrate the trading platform, which focuses on investing in companies with sustainability goals, into its app. The purchase price of Gaia was undisclosed, but the startup raised at a $3 million valuation, three months prior to the transaction, Female Invest told TechCrunch.
CoinTelegraph

Web3 DApp improves staking and transfers on Polkadot and DotSama

The learning curve for blockchain and its related topics is steep. To this day, even those familiar with blockchain terminology need help to perform basic functions like storing, trading and transacting with crypto assets, in addition to using nonfungible tokens (NFTs) for any of their intended use cases beyond being a digital collectible. For this reason, the unfortunate reality is that despite networks like Ethereum being diverse in utility across payments, storing data and other decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases, mass adoption continues to meet challenges since few know how to interact with blockchain technology.

