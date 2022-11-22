Read full article on original website
Related
Feeling the Holiday Stress? You're Not Alone, So Here are 50 Therapist-Approved Tips to Help You Feel Better
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Everyone feels stressed from time to time, but for many, the...
This CEO swears by hot-cold therapy for keeping stress in check
Today’s CEOs are facing innumerable challenges: a global pandemic and a sea change in how and where employees want to show up for work, just to name a few. For leaders, the pressure has never been higher. How do they mitigate it? In our new series, we ask executives about their day-to-day wellness habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.
Holiday hardships: Why Thanksgiving can be tough for those struggling with addiction
The holidays are a time where families and friends come together, but for some it’s the most stressful time of the year. “Sometimes we have really high expectations of what the holidays are going to be like. And it's not always quite as rosy as we think it will be," said Joanne Hawes, Clinical Director The post Holiday hardships: Why Thanksgiving can be tough for those struggling with addiction appeared first on KESQ.
psychologytoday.com
Emotionally Neglectful Family? How to Cope With Thanksgiving
In emotionally neglectful families, emotions are treated as problems rather than vital messages. Such families "don't do feelings," so many feelings are swept under the rug or not discussed. This gives them even more power. The unaddressed feelings from a lifetime lurk in the family members and their relationships decades...
psychologytoday.com
How Perfectionism Increases Anxiety and Procrastination
The essence of perfectionism is the illusion that nothing has value unless it’s perfect. Social media can spike perfectionism by flooding you with deceitful representations of others' appearance, accomplishments, or lifestyle. Steps to limit perfectionism include rewarding yourself, holding fast to deadlines, and unplugging from social media. An artist...
psychologytoday.com
Why Teleworkers Get Lonely—How to Boost Morale and Mood
Telework only reduces job stress with employees who do not believe that telework will create social isolation. Feelings of isolation are negatively related to worker choice about whether or not to work remotely. There is a positive association between distance from the home office and feeling isolated. In many professions,...
Anxiety In Relationships
Anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease. It can be mild or severe, and it can occur in any type of relationship. Anxiety in relationships is a common problem that can cause a lot of stress in a relationship. It can be caused by several factors, such as insecurity, low self-esteem, hurt, or feeling overwhelmed.
Holidays Can Be Extra Hard For Single Parents — Here Are A Few Ways to Show Support
Starting around the time Halloween ends, a countdown to New Year’s Day begins in my mind. My list of “to-dos” lengthens, my bandwidth stretches beyond its limit, and my time, money, and energy begin to deplete. Often that means patience begins to run low, too. I’m sure most people reading this can relate — the days between Halloween and New Year’s Day are tough. Festive, but exhausting. That’s especially true for single parents and solo parents: parents who, like me, have no co-parent in the picture at all. On any given day, single parents are juggling an impossible number of balls. Add...
WUKY
Three bite rule, moderation and mindfulness: UK dietitians share tips to help you navigate the minefield of holiday eating and drinking.
For many of us the holidays can quickly go from Seasons Greetings to Seasons Eatings! But never you fear, UK Health and Wellness registered dieticians Dr. Karen Bryla McNees and Vanessa Oliver have strategies to help you survive the holidays without busting your buttons, or becoming too much of the life of the party.
psychologytoday.com
Surviving Hard Things, Two Weeks at a Time
We are often anticipating outcomes and living in planning mode, especially about big life events. By breaking things down into smaller parts, we may feel less anxious. We can ease a wait by giving ourselves specific tasks as well as things to look forward to. A friend of mine is...
How to Cope If Family Gatherings Trigger Your Social Anxiety
Thanksgiving is nearly here, and I’m starting to feel a bit jittery about all the awkward interactions I’m about to have with family members and long-lost acquaintances from high school. The small talk always seems to cover the same ground: work, relationships, politics, future plans—you know, all the touchy topics that get to the core of where you’re at in life.
WTOP
The Best Vegetable Replacements for Carbohydrates
There’s a meme going around online that says something to the effect of “if cauliflower can become pizza, then you can become anything you put your mind to.” Funny, sure, but also on-trend given that one of the biggest movements in nutrition and healthy eating right now is swapping out certain veggies for higher-carb and less nutritious foods without feeling like you’re missing out.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychreg.org
Advice for New Parents: The Best Tips
You’ll be learning something new as a new parent every day, but you don’t have to figure it all out on your own. You may need to seek guidance from other parents on occasion. Here are a few things that every new parent should be aware of to...
BBC
How puppy yoga is helping people with anxiety
Yoga enthusiasts seeking an exercise class with a difference can hone their skills while practising alongside actual downward-facing dogs. Puppy Yoga Manchester is hosting classes across the North West - adding some canine companionship to the traditional stretch and relaxation work. Organisers said it not only helps with the socialisation...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
verywellmind.com
What Is Family Stress Theory?
Family stress theory is a theory developed by sociologist Reuben Hill in 1949. He was particularly interested in how families were impacted by World War II and looked into how war-induced separations and reunifications shifted families. Noticing that the separations and reunions were crises within the family system, he spotted...
extension.org
Practicing Gratitude and Building Better Thoughts
For service providers and clients alike, life is a winding road of good things here and bad things there. Actively working toward wiring your brain to acknowledge the good and appreciating those good things can help individuals shape personal strengths and build protections. Creating protective factors which can help cultivate positive mental health and generate an asset-based outlook that reaches all aspects of life.
Comments / 0