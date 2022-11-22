Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Suntabulous and warming up for the start of the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of cloud cover continues across central Wisconsin for Thanksgiving Evening, as temps will be slow to fall by early Friday morning. Overall, temps ranged from the upper 30s in the Northwoods Thanksgiving afternoon, to temps nearing 50° in Shawano and Waupaca Counties. The cloud...
Bars see increased traffic the night before Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is especially busy for bars and taverns as people start festivities early. That can mean people on the road who may have had one too many. Westley Messier lives in Mosinee and has seen enough Thanksgiving Eves to know people go out...
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
Meat processing store sees increased business during start of gun deer season
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The nine-day gun deer season is a third of the way complete, but business has been picking up for meat processing shops, one of their busiest times of the year. They do what they can to prepare and what they can control, but what they cannot...
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many families are looking forward to getting together this week for Thanksgiving. For families that are unable to frequently get together, the holidays can be a time to spot when an older adult is no longer acting like themselves. Dementia Specialists Carley Prochaska of ADRC of...
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October. As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of...
Local highway temporarily closed Monday morning due to garage fire
TOWN OF MERRILL - A portion of State Highway 107 in the Town of Merrill was closed for around 45 minutes in early this morning due to a garage fire. Multiple agencies responded to assist the Merrill Fire Department at the scene, including Town of Pine River, Town of Russell and Town of Corning Volunteer Fire Departments. The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.
Special Olympics Wisconsin knocking down pins to close out 2022
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin will close out the 2022 calendar year with its State Bowling Tournament on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in suburban Wausau. This will be the largest-ever bowling tournament hosted by Special Olympics Wisconsin. More than 900 qualifiers who...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 51 in Oneida County
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, weather permitting, crews will monitor Highway 51 in Oneida County. The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help...
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
Hello, My Name Is: Amber Winter
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Amber Winter’s career in the pool ironically started nowhere near the water. “I was at a parade in Merrill and one of the moms threw a shirt at me,” said Amber. “I went to my mom and when I asked her, ‘Can I join swim?’ She was like, ‘Alright, we can give it a shot.”
UPDATE: First Student apologizes for Wausau bus cancellations, vows reforms
First Student, which the Wausau School District contracts with to bus district children, sent an apology last week to families for delays and route cancelations. That came with promises to fix the situation. And after a weekend of planning, the school district says the first day after the changes didn’t...
Porch Pirates are taking on the role of the Grinch this holiday season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online shopping is ramping up. Which means more packages being delivered. According to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages were delivered between thanksgiving and new years eve in 2021. However, more packages mean more opportunities for Porch Pirates. The...
Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Wisconsin.
Charges Recommended in Fatal Crash Near Amherst Junction
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is now recommending charges against the driver of a vehicle that crashed near Amherst Junction, killing one person. WAOW TV reports Axel Crus-Zelaya may face charges for driving without a valid license, causing the death of a passenger...
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
Knowing your family medical history could save your life
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - How much you do or do not know about your family medical history could save your life one day. National Family History Day is Nov. 25 and it is a reminder that as you spend time with your family this week for Thanksgiving, you should know what health risks are in your lineage. Aspirus offers genetic counseling services that can help you determine your own personal inherited health risks or those of other family members, and learn how personalized medicine can impact your health.
Adams Co. authorities searching for runaway teen not seen in nearly 2 weeks
ADAMS, Wis. — Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks. Fifteen-year-old Braelynn Mueller was last seen Nov. 10 around 3:30 p.m. at Adams-Friendship High School, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Mueller is believed to be somewhere...
