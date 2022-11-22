ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

whtc.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WTOL-TV

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Michigan Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building

HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI

