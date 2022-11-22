Read full article on original website
I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville
GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase early Friday morning.
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Michigan Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building
HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
Two teens accused of stealing car in Kalamazoo arrested after short police chase
Two teens are in custody after police say they stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Kalamazoo before leading police on a chase.
No injuries when car crashes into Dollar Tree in Walker
No one was injured when a car hit a storefront in Walker Friday afternoon.
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Crews investigating fire at Hudsonville business complex
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at a Hudsonville business complex Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. The complex, located in the 2400 block of Chicago Drive, houses several local businesses. Crews determined the fire spread to the building after a box truck caught...
Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
UPDATE: Assault Suspect in Northern Ottawa County Incidents Arrested
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 38-year-old man wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area last month is now in custody. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day...
42-year-old man missing out of Allegan County
A man has been reported missing out of Allegan County, and his car was found Tuesday abandoned near the lakeshore, deputies say.
Man charged with assault for touching women at stores
Authorities say a man who accosted women at stores in Ottawa County in October has been arrested.
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza moving, but not far, to bigger location in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza is moving to a new, roomier location in Muskegon. The location at the corner of Glenside and West Sherman boulevards is just up the street from Lombardo’s current takeout business on Sherman. It will be the second sit-down restaurant for...
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
