IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: The 5 Biggest MCU Reveals

Warning: this article contains full spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have been the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, but those lovable A-holes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy just had to get the last word in. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special catches up with Star-Lord and his team and adds Kevin Bacon to the list of the MCU’s mightiest heroes.
Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy

Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
This Audible Black Friday Deal is Truly Incredible

Black Friday! Who doesn't love an absolute bargain? Savings season has finally come around once again, and like clockwork, Audible has come out with a phenomenal deal. You can grab yourself 4 months of Audible for just £2.99 a month. And if that wasn't enough, they're even chucking in a tasty little £20 voucher for you to spend on titles of your choosing.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details

A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale

It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
God of War Ragnarok - How to Beat Every Berserker

The Berserker Fights in God of War Ragnarok are no joke! These vengeful spirits are fearsome, and defeating them all leads to one of the toughest fights in the game. Whether you just want some general tips for how to fight these foes or need a detailed guide for each one, we’ve got you covered - here’s how to defeat every Berserker in God of War Ragnarok.
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer

Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...

