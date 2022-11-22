ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

6 lakes for ice fishing around Colorado

By By Seth Boster
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

If you’re going ice fishing for the first time, take it from Colorado Parks and Wildlife: “There probably is no such thing as ‘safe’ ice, but there are some guidelines anglers should consider.”

The agency lists those guidelines on its website, including how to judge ice and what equipment to bring. Check that out before considering these six places to drop your line:

• Antero Reservoir: Thanks to South Park’s frigid temperatures, Front Range enthusiasts look to these 2,500 surface acres to “break the ice” in the early season. The scenic Buffalo Peaks provide the backdrop.

• Blue Mesa Reservoir: On Colorado’s biggest body of water, anglers depend on the eastern end to ice over first. Their shelters march on from there as the season gives way for chances to catch lake trout and kokanee salmon.

• Eleven Mile Reservoir: This 3,400-acre reservoir shares the cold territory with Antero. The reservoir is indeed a challenge, says Robby Richardson of Ice Fish Colorado: “It can make you feel like you don’t know anything about fishing in a hurry.”

• Lake Granby: North of Winter Park, this is a destination known for ice fishing tournaments. Along with classic rainbow trout and whopping mackinaw, Colorado’s second largest lake offers stunning views of the Indian Peaks.

• Skaguay Reservoir: East of the old mining camp of Victor and under the towering gaze of Pikes Peak, Skaguay is teeming with trout and huge northern pike.

• Tarryall Reservoir: Tucked by the remote border of Lost Creek Wilderness, this is a good, early-season bet. “It’s got plenty of fish that are not hard to figure out,” said Chris Spaulding, who runs Colorado Tackle Pro in Colorado Springs.

Seth Boster

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

