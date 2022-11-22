ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Penguin Point closes seven locations; new South Bend restaurant remains open

By Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSLS6_0jJpj3f700

Penguin Point Restaurant Group has unexpectedly decided to close seven of its locations, effective immediately.

Locations that were closed include: Plymouth, Elkhart at 840 W. Bristol Street, Elkhart at 301 Lusher Ave., Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen at 601 E. Madison St. and Warsaw at 1115 W. Lake Street. On its Facebook page, the restaurant said it will continue to operate its nine other locations across northern Indiana.

The company still has restaurants in Warsaw on Center Street and Detroit Street as well as locations in Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart at 1147 Center Street, Syracuse, Columbia City, North Manchester and South Bend.

New to town:After months of delays, Penguin Point restaurant is now open in South Bend

“Our commitment to the Penguin Point team is steadfast, and every member of each store was offered a position at one of our other locations,” Penguin Point said on its Facebook page. “We want to personally thank the team members who made these locations a welcoming space for families for so many years.”

The company did not respond to an email sent Monday seeking comment.

Penguin Point opened its first location in South Bend at 3401 Lincoln Way W. near the South Bend International Airport at the start of 2022. It was the 16th location for the regional restaurant operator that was established in 1950.

Penguin Point originally hoped to have that location open by the summer of 2021, but it was slowed by construction delays and equipment needed to open the restaurant, which features a tenderloin sandwich, Big Wally hamburger, chicken strips, crinkle cuts fries, ice cream and more.

At the time of the South Bend opening, the company said it planned to refresh other Penguin Point locations to match its modernized look in 2022. It also was interested in perhaps opening additional locations in South Bend and possibly southwestern Michigan.

Email Tribune staff writer Ed Semmler at esemmler@sbtinfo.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana

A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down

State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
CBS Chicago

Woman killed in house explosion in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief  Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...
NEW CHICAGO, IN
WNDU

Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
SOUTH BEND, IN
beltmag.com

Fathers, Sons, and Notre Dame

His life span and mine, thus far, cover 133 years – 1889 to 2022 – and we, my father and I, shared the planet for only 29 of those years before his death. Beg your indulgence today as we take a little journey through time and space, and I would be so pleased if you would accompany me.
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Lanes of US 31 reopen

The bridge work at the US 20 and 31 interchange is almost done. The lanes under the bridge are all open now. That's Michigan Street where it turns into US 31 on the south side of South Bend. The bridge remains one lane in each direction until all the crossovers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy